In Match 49 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is also a Super 8 clash, England and New Zealand are facing off. The toss was won by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner who decided to bat first. While New Zealand made no changes, England have brought in Rehan Ahmed in place of Jamie Overton and are going in this game with four proper spinners and Jofra Archer.

The game is taking place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27. The encounter is a must-win for New Zealand to guarantee their spot in the semi-finals after their recent 61-run victory over Sri Lanka. England, however, enter the match with less pressure, having already secured their semi-final berth following back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

England vs New Zealand Playing 11: T20 World Cup 2026

England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Category Statistics Matches Played 30 England Won 16 New Zealand Won 10 Tied / No Results 04 First-ever Fixture September 18, 2007 Last Fixture October 23, 2025

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, the R Premdasa stadium in Colombo could see an average temperature of 32 degree-celsius ranging from 34 to 39 degree celsius. The wind gusts are expected to be at 32 Km/h with a probability of thunderstorm being zero. However, the precipitation possibility is at 3 per cent with cloud cover of 14 per cent.

ALSO READ T20 World Cup 2026: Why India vs Zimbabwe seems eerily similar to 1999 Leicester heartbreak

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The pitch at R Premdasa Stadium is a balanced pitch which supports spinners with an average score of 171 runs and six wickets. The highest score hit at the stadium is 222, with the lowest score touching 69.

ALSO READ WI vs SA playing 11: Roston Chase replaces Akeal Hosein in T20 World Cup Super 8 match

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie