The IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is expected to be a very exciting game.

As both teams want to improve their position in the tournament. This is always a big match because both teams have a strong history and huge fan support.

Chennai Super Kings are known for playing steady and calm cricket. They depend a lot on their experienced players, especially in pressure situations.

Playing at home gives them an advantage because the pitch usually helps spin bowlers and rewards smart gameplay. Their batting lineup can build good partnerships and their bowlers especially in the middle overs can control the game well.

On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders play a more attacking and fast-paced game. Their batting is strong and can change the match quickly especially in the early overs and at the end. Their bowlers specially the spinners will be important in handling CSK on a pitch that supports spin.

How To Watch CSK vs KKR on TV?

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

English: Star Sports 1 / HD

Hindi: Star Sports / HD

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

How to watch CSK vs KKR for free in India?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have some affordable data plans starting under ₹100 that include access to JioHotstar. For example, Jio’s ₹79 or ₹100 plans and Airtel’s ₹100 or ₹195 data packs can give you free IPL streaming for up to 30 days.

Also, if you are using Vodafone Idea (Vi), you can check the Vi Movies & TV app or recharge plans like ₹175 which may also offer free streaming benefits.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring CSK vs KKR in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.