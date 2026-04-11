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Welcome to Financialexpress’ LIVE coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash, which is match 18 of IPL 2026 and is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. The toss was won by DC skipper Axar Patel, who won the toss and opted to field first. [Check Full Scorecard Here]

After being asked to bat, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad have started off brilliantly for the Chennai Super Kings, getting past the powerplay without losing a wicket. But Axar Patel strikes immediately and gets the wicket of Gaikwad. Ayush Mhatre joins Sanju. Chetta Samson hits maiden fifty in Chennai colours. Pathum Nissanka drops Sanju. 100 has come up for Chennai. Mhatre hits 27-ball fifty.

Indian Premier League, 2026

Chennai Super Kings 
180/2 (17.5)

vs

Delhi Capitals  

BattingRB
Sanju Samson *102 52
Shivam Dube1 1
BowlingORWKT
T Natarajan *3.5500
Lungi Ngidi3280

Play In Progress ( Day – Match 18 )
Delhi Capitals elected to field

View Scorecard

CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Delhi Capitals Counterpart, Axar Patel was won by the latter, who opted to field first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. Axar informed that Auqib Nabi is making his IPL debut and Ashutosh Sharma is back in the playing 11 as well. For Chennai, Dewald Brevis is back in the side in place of Matt Henry.

ALSO READ

CSK vs DC Playing 11: IPL 2026 Match 18

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Player Options: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

ALSO READ

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player options: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

▶CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: MATCH SNAPSHOT

DetailInfo
MatchCSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Match 18
DateSaturday, April 11, 2026
Toss7:00 PM IST
First Ball7:30 PM IST
VenueMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Live TVStar Sports Network
Live StreamingJioHotstar App & Website
Win ProbabilityDC 54% · CSK 46%
Head-to-HeadCSK lead 19–12 (31 matches played)
CSK FormL L L (0 wins, 3 losses)
DC FormW W L (2 wins, 1 loss)

Live Updates

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE: Get All Updates From The CSK vs DC Clash At MA Chidambaram Stadium

21:00 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Just 5 of the 17th

5 off the 17th. This is not what Chennai would be liking here. 16th over for 8 runs and 17th for 5 is basically wasting the golden opportunity here by Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre.

Chennai Super Kings Live Score 173/1 after 17 overs

20:58 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sanju moves into the 90s

As Sanju Samson moves into the 90s, it is just 8 runs off the 16th over from Mukesh Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings Live Score 168/1 after 16 overs

20:47 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mhatre hits 27-ball fifty

Ayush Mhatre here, has hit a 27-ball fifty, giving competition to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. 19 come off the Natarajan over.

Chennai Super Kings Live Score 160/1 after 15 overs

20:45 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Axar Patel finishes his spell

Axar Patel has finished his spell here, but not before being hit for 11 runs. He concedes 39 and gets a wicket in his four.

Chennai Super Kings Live Score 141/1 after 14 overs

20:44 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ngidi hit for 11 runs

Lungi Ngidi has been hit for 11 runs here as both Sanju and Mhatre look in great touch.

Chennai Super Kings Live Score 130/1 after 13 overs

20:41 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 16 off the Kuldeep over

Ayush Mhatre and Sanju Samson say enough is enough as they take 16 off the Kuldeep Yadav over and make life tough for the Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings Live Score 119/1 after 12 overs

20:27 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nearly had Ayush Mhatre

In the air...but just too far from David Miller at long-on. That goes for a six.

20:25 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 100 up for Super Kings, Chennai Super Kings 103/1 after 11 overs

100 has come up for the Chennai Super Kings as they get 15 off the 11th over.

20:24 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sanju Samson Dropped, Chennai Super Kings 88/1 after 10 overs

This has been one messy over here for the DC side. First KL Rahul missed the run-out chance and now Pathum Nissanka has dropped Sanju Samson here. 11 off the over though.

20:23 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fifty for Sanju Samson, Chennai Super Kings 77/1 after 9 overs

Sanju Samson hits his maiden fifty in Chennai Super Kings colours and what a gritty knock it has been. Brilliant from Sanju Samson.

20:15 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kuldeep hit for 8 runs, Chennai Super Kings 73/1 after 8 overs

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and he is hit for 8 runs.

20:14 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Axar Patel gets Ruturaj, Chennai Super Kings 65/1 after 7 overs

Axar Patel gets the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was looking to be aggressive and Chennai lose their first.

20:09 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Powerplay ends, Chennai Super Kings 61/0 after 6 overs

Lungi Ngidi is the new bowler in and unlike his previous gams, where he had been very economical, gets hit for 12 by Rutu and Sanju.

20:08 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: 9 off Natarajan, Chennai Super Kings 49/0 after 5 overs

Natarajan is brought into the attack by Axar now and he is hit for nine runs as well. Itis not express pace, but Chennai are doing just fine.

20:07 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Axar taken to cleaners, Chennai Super Kings 40/0 after 4 overs

Axar Patel tries to change things by bringing himself into the attack and giving the spin option. He instead is hit for 13 as Chennai keep going well.

20:06 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Rutu-Sanju get 7 off it, Chennai Super Kings 27/0 after 3 overs

Rutu and Sanju are doing well here by not losing the cool and pouncing on opportunities, get 7 off the third over. Nabi starts well in IPL.

19:45 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Mukesh hit for 10, Chennai Super Kings 20/0 after 2 overs

Once again a similar time of bowler, Mukesh Kumar comes into the attack and the pair of Ruturaj and Sanju take 10 off him too.

19:43 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi starts, Chennai Super Kings 10/0 after 1 over

Auqib Nabi starts the proceedings here for the Delhi and Chennai have done well, starting with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. They take 10 off the first over

19:34 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Impact Player Options For Delhi Capitals

Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

19:34 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Playing 11

KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

19:33 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Impact Player Options For Chennai Super Kings

Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

19:33 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh

19:06 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi playing for Delhi

Axar announced two changes in the Delhi playing 11, saying that Auqib Nabi and Ashutosh Sharma are playing and Vipraj Nigam and Nitish Rana are out.

19:04 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Axar Patel wins toss

Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals skipper has won the toss and opts to bowl first.

19:01 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Two captains in the middle

The two captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Axar Patel are in the middle for the all important toss.

18:56 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Toss in 5 minutes

In the next five minutes, it will be decided as to which team will bowl first and which will field first. Stay tuned.

18:52 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Injury Watch

Great news for the hosts! Dewald Brevis has been spotted in full kit during the warm-ups. After missing the last two games, his inclusion could provide the "X-factor" CSK has lacked in the Powerplay.

18:48 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Historical Edge

CSK leads DC 19-12 in head-to-head encounters. However, Delhi has won the last two meetings between these sides. Axar Patel was seen having a long chat with Kuldeep Yadav near the pitch—spin will be their primary weapon.

18:44 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: The Capitals Have Arrived

The Men from Up North Have Arrived Here at Down South.

18:40 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Dew Factor Update

Ground staff have already started applying anti-dew spray. With humidity expected to hit 82% by the second innings, the captain winning the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first to avoid a "soapy ball" scenario later tonight.