Welcome to Financialexpress’ LIVE coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash, which is match 18 of IPL 2026 and is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. The toss was won by DC skipper Axar Patel, who won the toss and opted to field first. [Check Full Scorecard Here]
After being asked to bat, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad have started off brilliantly for the Chennai Super Kings, getting past the powerplay without losing a wicket. But Axar Patel strikes immediately and gets the wicket of Gaikwad. Ayush Mhatre joins Sanju. Chetta Samson hits maiden fifty in Chennai colours. Pathum Nissanka drops Sanju. 100 has come up for Chennai. Mhatre hits 27-ball fifty.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Chennai Super Kings
180/2 (17.5)
Delhi Capitals
Play In Progress ( Day – Match 18 )
Delhi Capitals elected to field
CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2026
The toss between Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Delhi Capitals Counterpart, Axar Patel was won by the latter, who opted to field first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. Axar informed that Auqib Nabi is making his IPL debut and Ashutosh Sharma is back in the playing 11 as well. For Chennai, Dewald Brevis is back in the side in place of Matt Henry.
CSK vs DC Playing 11: IPL 2026 Match 18
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11
Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh
Impact Player Options: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
Delhi Capitals Playing 11
KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player options: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana
▶CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: MATCH SNAPSHOT
|Detail
|Info
|Match
|CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Match 18
|Date
|Saturday, April 11, 2026
|Toss
|7:00 PM IST
|First Ball
|7:30 PM IST
|Venue
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Live TV
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|JioHotstar App & Website
|Win Probability
|DC 54% · CSK 46%
|Head-to-Head
|CSK lead 19–12 (31 matches played)
|CSK Form
|L L L (0 wins, 3 losses)
|DC Form
|W W L (2 wins, 1 loss)
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE: Get All Updates From The CSK vs DC Clash At MA Chidambaram Stadium
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Just 5 of the 17th
5 off the 17th. This is not what Chennai would be liking here. 16th over for 8 runs and 17th for 5 is basically wasting the golden opportunity here by Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre.
Chennai Super Kings Live Score 173/1 after 17 overs
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sanju moves into the 90s
As Sanju Samson moves into the 90s, it is just 8 runs off the 16th over from Mukesh Kumar.
Chennai Super Kings Live Score 168/1 after 16 overs
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mhatre hits 27-ball fifty
Ayush Mhatre here, has hit a 27-ball fifty, giving competition to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. 19 come off the Natarajan over.
Chennai Super Kings Live Score 160/1 after 15 overs
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Axar Patel finishes his spell
Axar Patel has finished his spell here, but not before being hit for 11 runs. He concedes 39 and gets a wicket in his four.
Chennai Super Kings Live Score 141/1 after 14 overs
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ngidi hit for 11 runs
Lungi Ngidi has been hit for 11 runs here as both Sanju and Mhatre look in great touch.
Chennai Super Kings Live Score 130/1 after 13 overs
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 16 off the Kuldeep over
Ayush Mhatre and Sanju Samson say enough is enough as they take 16 off the Kuldeep Yadav over and make life tough for the Capitals.
Chennai Super Kings Live Score 119/1 after 12 overs
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nearly had Ayush Mhatre
In the air...but just too far from David Miller at long-on. That goes for a six.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 100 up for Super Kings, Chennai Super Kings 103/1 after 11 overs
100 has come up for the Chennai Super Kings as they get 15 off the 11th over.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sanju Samson Dropped, Chennai Super Kings 88/1 after 10 overs
This has been one messy over here for the DC side. First KL Rahul missed the run-out chance and now Pathum Nissanka has dropped Sanju Samson here. 11 off the over though.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fifty for Sanju Samson, Chennai Super Kings 77/1 after 9 overs
Sanju Samson hits his maiden fifty in Chennai Super Kings colours and what a gritty knock it has been. Brilliant from Sanju Samson.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kuldeep hit for 8 runs, Chennai Super Kings 73/1 after 8 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and he is hit for 8 runs.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Axar Patel gets Ruturaj, Chennai Super Kings 65/1 after 7 overs
Axar Patel gets the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was looking to be aggressive and Chennai lose their first.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Powerplay ends, Chennai Super Kings 61/0 after 6 overs
Lungi Ngidi is the new bowler in and unlike his previous gams, where he had been very economical, gets hit for 12 by Rutu and Sanju.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: 9 off Natarajan, Chennai Super Kings 49/0 after 5 overs
Natarajan is brought into the attack by Axar now and he is hit for nine runs as well. Itis not express pace, but Chennai are doing just fine.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Axar taken to cleaners, Chennai Super Kings 40/0 after 4 overs
Axar Patel tries to change things by bringing himself into the attack and giving the spin option. He instead is hit for 13 as Chennai keep going well.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Rutu-Sanju get 7 off it, Chennai Super Kings 27/0 after 3 overs
Rutu and Sanju are doing well here by not losing the cool and pouncing on opportunities, get 7 off the third over. Nabi starts well in IPL.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Mukesh hit for 10, Chennai Super Kings 20/0 after 2 overs
Once again a similar time of bowler, Mukesh Kumar comes into the attack and the pair of Ruturaj and Sanju take 10 off him too.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi starts, Chennai Super Kings 10/0 after 1 over
Auqib Nabi starts the proceedings here for the Delhi and Chennai have done well, starting with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. They take 10 off the first over
Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Playing 11
KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Impact Player Options For Chennai Super Kings
Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Playing 11
Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi playing for Delhi
Axar announced two changes in the Delhi playing 11, saying that Auqib Nabi and Ashutosh Sharma are playing and Vipraj Nigam and Nitish Rana are out.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Axar Patel wins toss
Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals skipper has won the toss and opts to bowl first.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Two captains in the middle
The two captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Axar Patel are in the middle for the all important toss.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Toss in 5 minutes
In the next five minutes, it will be decided as to which team will bowl first and which will field first. Stay tuned.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Injury Watch
Great news for the hosts! Dewald Brevis has been spotted in full kit during the warm-ups. After missing the last two games, his inclusion could provide the "X-factor" CSK has lacked in the Powerplay.
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2026: Historical Edge
CSK leads DC 19-12 in head-to-head encounters. However, Delhi has won the last two meetings between these sides. Axar Patel was seen having a long chat with Kuldeep Yadav near the pitch—spin will be their primary weapon.
The Men from Up North Have Arrived Here at Down South.
Onwards to Chepauk 🚎 pic.twitter.com/0YLbIoWNFF— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2026
Ground staff have already started applying anti-dew spray. With humidity expected to hit 82% by the second innings, the captain winning the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first to avoid a "soapy ball" scenario later tonight.