Welcome to Financialexpress’ LIVE coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash, which is match 18 of IPL 2026 and is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. The toss was won by DC skipper Axar Patel, who won the toss and opted to field first. [Check Full Scorecard Here]

After being asked to bat, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad have started off brilliantly for the Chennai Super Kings, getting past the powerplay without losing a wicket. But Axar Patel strikes immediately and gets the wicket of Gaikwad. Ayush Mhatre joins Sanju. Chetta Samson hits maiden fifty in Chennai colours. Pathum Nissanka drops Sanju. 100 has come up for Chennai. Mhatre hits 27-ball fifty.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Chennai Super Kings

180/2 (17.5) vs Delhi Capitals

Batting R B Sanju Samson * 102 52 Shivam Dube 1 1 Bowling O R WKT T Natarajan * 3.5 50 0 Lungi Ngidi 3 28 0 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 18 )

Delhi Capitals elected to field View Scorecard

CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Delhi Capitals Counterpart, Axar Patel was won by the latter, who opted to field first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. Axar informed that Auqib Nabi is making his IPL debut and Ashutosh Sharma is back in the playing 11 as well. For Chennai, Dewald Brevis is back in the side in place of Matt Henry.

CSK vs DC Playing 11: IPL 2026 Match 18

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Player Options: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

ALSO READ CSK vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capital IPL 2026 match

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player options: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

▶CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: MATCH SNAPSHOT

Detail Info Match CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Match 18 Date Saturday, April 11, 2026 Toss 7:00 PM IST First Ball 7:30 PM IST Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Live TV Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioHotstar App & Website Win Probability DC 54% · CSK 46% Head-to-Head CSK lead 19–12 (31 matches played) CSK Form L L L (0 wins, 3 losses) DC Form W W L (2 wins, 1 loss)

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Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE: Get All Updates From The CSK vs DC Clash At MA Chidambaram Stadium