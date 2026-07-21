The Commonwealth Games return to Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, with the Scottish city hosting the event for the second time after the memorable 2014 edition.

This year’s Games have a different look. Instead of the usual large-scale programme, Glasgow 2026 has been designed as a leaner, cost-effective event featuring 215 medal events across 10 sports, making it one of the most compact editions in recent history.

India will send a 126-member contingent, competing across eight able-bodied sports and five para disciplines. While wrestling, badminton and shooting are absent from the programme, the Indian squad still features several Olympic medallists and world champions capable of delivering another strong medal haul.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2026 be held?

Glasgow has chosen to use existing venues instead of constructing new infrastructure, with competitions spread across five major sporting hubs.

The Hydro & SEC Centre: Opening Ceremony, Netball, 3×3 Basketball, Judo, Boxing and Bowls

Scotstoun Stadium: Athletics and Para Athletics

Tollcross International Swimming Centre: Swimming and Para Swimming

Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome: Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling

SEC Armadillo: Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

Indian athletes to watch

Even without some of India’s strongest medal-winning sports, several big names will headline the campaign.

Neeraj Chopra – Athletics

The Olympic and former world champion returns to the Commonwealth Games after missing Birmingham 2022 through injury. He will start among the favourites in the men’s javelin throw.

Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting

One of India’s most decorated weightlifters, Mirabai Chanu is chasing yet another Commonwealth Games gold after winning multiple titles at previous editions.

Lovlina Borgohain – Boxing

The Olympic bronze medallist leads India’s 14-member boxing team and will be one of the country’s biggest medal hopes.

Murali Sreeshankar & Praveen Chithravel – Athletics

India’s challenge in the field events will largely rest on Sreeshankar in the long jump and Chithravel in the triple jump.

Pranati Nayak – Gymnastics

The experienced gymnast will spearhead India’s artistic gymnastics campaign.

Commonwealth Games 2026 timings in India (IST)

Glasgow is 4 hours and 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time (IST).

Daily competition has broadly been divided into three sessions:

Morning session: 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM IST

1:00 PM – 6:30 PM IST Evening session: 7:30 PM – 12:30 AM IST

7:30 PM – 12:30 AM IST Late-night medal session: 12:30 AM – 2:45 AM IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 full schedule (IST)

Date Key events Indian highlights July 23 (Thursday) Opening Ceremony Opening Ceremony from 10:30 PM IST July 24 (Friday) Swimming, Boxing, Gymnastics, 3×3 Basketball, Bowls, Powerlifting Mirabai Chanu in women’s 48kg final; boxing begins July 25 (Saturday) Swimming, Gymnastics, Boxing Women’s gymnastics team final; swimming medal races July 26 (Sunday) Weightlifting, Gymnastics, Swimming, Boxing Individual all-around gymnastics finals; men’s 60kg and 65kg weightlifting July 27 (Monday) Athletics begins, Weightlifting, Boxing Track and field starts; gymnastics apparatus finals July 28 (Tuesday) Athletics, Weightlifting, Boxing quarter-finals Boxing medal rounds begin July 29 (Wednesday) Athletics, Swimming, Lawn Bowls Men’s shot put; relay and medley swimming finals July 30 (Thursday) Track Cycling, Athletics, Weightlifting, Judo Men’s javelin qualification; men’s triple jump final July 31 (Friday) Athletics, Judo, Track Cycling Boxing semi-finals; mixed 4x400m relay August 1 (Saturday) Athletics, Boxing finals, Track Cycling Men’s javelin final (Neeraj Chopra); boxing gold-medal bouts August 2 (Sunday) Athletics finals, Netball, Closing Ceremony Final medal events; Closing Ceremony from 10:30 PM IST

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 live in India

Indian fans will have multiple options to follow the Games.

Live TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD/SD)

Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD/SD) Live streaming: SonyLIV app and website

SonyLIV app and website Free-to-air coverage: DD Sports will broadcast events featuring Indian athletes

India’s medal hopes

Despite the absence of wrestling, badminton and shooting, India still has genuine medal contenders across athletics, weightlifting, boxing, gymnastics and para sports.

With Olympic stars such as Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain leading the contingent, Glasgow 2026 presents another opportunity for India to challenge the traditional Commonwealth heavyweights and finish among the leading nations in the medal table.