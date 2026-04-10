In a format where the likes of Universe Boss Chris Gayle is seen as an ultimate weapon and the consistency of Virat Kohli is hailed, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has rewritten the history books. On Thursday night, during a dominant PSL 2026 performance for Peshawar Zalmi, Babar became the fastest player in history to reach 12,000 T20 runs.

The 31-year-old shattered the timelines set by even the game’s greatest icons.

The Elite 12 thousand Club: How Babar compares to Gayle and Kohli

Reaching 12,000 runs is a feat of extreme longevity but Babar has achieved it with unprecedented speed. By hitting the milestone in his 338th innings, he has leapfrogged both Gayle and Kohli by a significant margin.

The record comes at a perfect time. Just a day prior, Babar was involved in a heated press conference exchange where a journalist questioned if he lacked the match-finishing like Virat Kohli.

“There are a lot of expectations from you… You carry the innings but don’t finish games. You’re often compared to Virat Kohli… Do you think this comparison is fair?” the journalist asked.

Babar’s response? An unbeaten 87 off 51 balls* against Karachi Kings. He anchored a record 191-run partnership with Kusal Mendis, leading Peshawar Zalmi to a massive 246/3, the highest-ever total at the National Bank Stadium.

“It’s your misconception that I haven’t finished matches. Keep such thoughts to yourself,” Babar had spoken in response to that question. 24 hours later, his bat did the talking.

A legacy in the making

With this milestone, Babar becomes only the second Pakistani batter to cross 12,000 T20 runs, trailing only the veteran Shoaib Malik. However, given his current trajectory, Babar is on pace to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the format.

Key Stats from the Record-Breaking Night:

Babar’s T20 Century Count: 11 (Only Gayle has more with 22).

Strike Rate Shift: His 87* came at a strike rate of 170.6, directly answering critics who call him too slow for the modern game.

Match Impact: Karachi Kings were bundled out for just 87 in response, giving Zalmi a record 159-run victory

Kohli vs Babar debate

While the Kohli vs Babar debate will likely rage on, the numbers now tell a story that is hard to ignore. Despite all criticism, Babar Azam has officially left the records of Gayle and Kohli behind himd.