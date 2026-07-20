A few days ago, 2026 NEET aspirant Abhay Yadav posted a video on social media claiming he should have scored 634 marks, but that his results showed only 164.

The way he had marked his answer sheet, he said, did not match the final result. By his account, he had skipped just five questions in Physics, yet the OMR recorded 45 as unattempted.

On Wednesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) rejected the claim.

“The candidate has stated publicly that only 5 questions were left unattempted and that the result should be 634 marks. This is not supported by the record. Of 180 questions, 44 were left unattempted. The OMR and the calculation sheet on file are mutually consistent,” the agency posted on X.

Abhay is not alone. The NTA has been issuing point-by-point responses to a string of candidates making similar allegations of evaluation errors.

The controversy gathered pace after the NEET-UG 2026 results were declared on July 16, with several candidates posting videos and OMR sheets online alleging irregularities in the evaluation process.

Amid the growing row, the agency said many of the OMR sheets circulating online or submitted with complaints were digitally manipulated or AI-generated.

NTA warns against fake and AI-generated OMR sheets

The agency issued an advisory urging candidates and parents to submit only genuine OMR sheets when seeking scrutiny of their NEET-UG 2026 results.

“The NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI-generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMR sheets for scrutiny. Any fake/AI-generated OMR sheet may invite legal action against the complainant,” it said.

Arya Singh case: NTA says viral OMR sheet was digitally altered

Responding to claims by candidate Arya Singh, the NTA said the original answer sheet was securely held by the agency and had already been shared with her by email during the OMR Response Key challenge window.

Regarding claims by Ms. Arya Singh (App No. 260410434102) about her NEET (UG) 2026 OMR answer sheet:



NTA has verified the record.



The genuine OMR of the candidate is with NTA. It was also emailed to her at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key challenge… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 20, 2026

The image circulating online had been digitally manipulated, the agency said, including a change to the invigilator’s signature timing from 3:45 pm to 2:45 pm. Arya Singh’s verified score remains 167 marks.

Lakshya Singh case: Agency dismisses claims over shaded responses

The NTA also rejected allegations linked to Lakshya Singh, stating that the circulated sheet contained digitally shaded response bubbles absent from the original document.

Regarding claims by Shri Lakshya Singh (App No. 260412053016) about his NEET (UG) 2026 OMR answer sheet:



NTA has verified the record.



The genuine OMR of the candidate is with NTA. It was also emailed to him at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key challenge… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 20, 2026

According to the agency’s records, Lakshya Singh attempted 54 of 180 questions — answering 34 correctly and 20 incorrectly — and left 126 unattempted. His verified score remains 116 marks.

Pratibha Trivedi case: NTA says OMR image was heavily edited

Addressing allegations involving Pratibha Trivedi, the agency said the image circulating online was a heavily altered version of her genuine OMR sheet. Her official score remains 38 marks, and the viral document does not match the original held on file.

Avaneesh Srivastava case: NTA says viral OMR was AI-generated

The NTA also issued a clarification on claims involving Avaneesh Srivastava, whose alleged OMR sheet had gone viral. The genuine document was in its records and had been emailed to the candidate during the OMR Response Key challenge window, the agency said, adding that the original bears the candidate’s name, his parents’ names, signature, thumb impression and the invigilators’ signatures.

The image circulating online was not an OMR sheet issued by the NTA, the agency said, and the identity shown on it — “Ajeet Singh, son of Shri Lakhan Singh and Smt Reena Singh” — does not belong to any candidate registered for NEET-UG 2026.

The viral document, according to the NTA, is a digitally regenerated version of Srivastava’s genuine sheet, in which the identity fields were overwritten and parts of the printed sheet regenerated using AI or OCR-based tools — producing visible errors that could not occur on an original. His verified score remains 337 marks.

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The Congress also raised Srivastava’s case, alleging that his re-NEET answer sheet had been swapped with another candidate’s. “The representation received from the candidate’s family has been examined on merits. The image being circulated on social media is not the OMR sheet on record with the NTA. It is a digitally altered version. ‘Ajeet Singh, son of Lakhan Singh and Reena Singh’ does not correspond to any candidate registered for NEET-UG 2026,” an NTA official said.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was initially held on May 3 but cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, and reconducted on June 21. The results were declared on July 16, after which the scoring controversy emerged. The Centre has since announced that future NEET-UG exams will be held as a computer-based test (CBT), while the CBI continues to investigate the paper leak.