The Delhi Capitals (DC), after having suffered early blows, were cruising along against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when skipper Axar Patel clutched his side for the second time and walked off the field Retired Hurt. The partnership between him and Tristan Stubbs was 47-string and most importantly, had kept the hosts wicketless for the last 34 balls, with the match moving away from them.

At that moment, the Chinnaswamy was buzzing. Axar wasn’t just batting; he was the captain holding the chase together. His sudden exit at the 15.5-over mark—right after a tense strategic timeout—shattered a flourishing rhythm just when DC needed 42 off 25. For a moment, it looked like DC’s momentum had evaporated into the Bengaluru night as David Miller came and started dealing in singles only.

But in the IPL, one man’s misfortune is another man’s “Killer” opportunity.

The 24-Ball Drought: RCB Squeezes the Life Out of DC

The immediate aftermath of the timeout and Axar’s departure was brutal for Delhi. With the rhythm disrupted, RCB’s bowlers smelled blood.

The Squeeze: For 24 consecutive balls, the boundary ropes remained untouched as Krunal Pandya and the pacers choked the scoring.

For 24 consecutive balls, the boundary ropes remained untouched as Krunal Pandya and the pacers choked the scoring. The Pressure: Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned the screws. Hazlewood’s 17th over was a masterclass in discipline, conceding just 4 runs and leaving DC needing a daunting 37 off the final 18 balls.

Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned the screws. Hazlewood’s 17th over was a masterclass in discipline, conceding just 4 runs and leaving DC needing a daunting 37 off the final 18 balls. The Turning Point: Just as the pressure reached a breaking point, Tristan Stubbs broke the shackles. Shuffling early against a Bhuvneshwar slower ball, he launched it into the second tier to finally end the drought.

The Over That Changed Everything: Miller Murders Romario Shepherd

If the middle overs belonged to RCB’s discipline, the final over was a DC heist. With 15 needed off the last 6, the ball was handed to Romario Shepherd. It was a decision that backfired spectacularly.

The Low Full Toss: Miller didn’t wait. He punished the first low full toss over middle, sending it deep into the stands. Suddenly, the equation was 7 off 3. The “Killer” Blow: Miller followed it up with another massive strike—back-to-back sixes that effectively “killed” the contest. The Finish: With just 1 needed off 2, Miller flicked a final full toss to the midwicket boundary to seal a 6-wicket win.

ALSO READ No Killer Miller: 3 Times David Miller Failed To Finish A Game

Tactical Masterstroke in Disguise?

While Axar’s injury was a genuine scare, it inadvertently brought David Miller to the crease at the exact moment a “finisher” was needed. Miller’s quick-fire 22 off 10 balls* provided the violence that RCB’s death bowling couldn’t handle. By the time Miller was done “murdering” Shepherd’s over, the Chinnaswamy crowd was silenced, and DC had climbed to 4th on the table.