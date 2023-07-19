Asian Games 2023 Wrestling: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat will be India’s direct entry, get exemption from trials

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been allowed an exemption from participating in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2023.

However, Sakshi Malik and reigning Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya have not been allowed the same.

What did the ad-hoc committee say?

Bhupinder Singh Bajwa wrote in the committee’s directive that as per the WFI rules, the committee has already selected wrestlers in the 65 kg (free style) and 53 kg )Women wrestling) for the Asian Games. However, the trials for these categories will take place and the selected wrestlers will be kept on standby.

As per the WFI’s policy, ‘iconic players’ are eligible for exemption from trials. The selection trails in all weight categories are mandatory. “However, the Selection Committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players like medallists of Olympic / World Championship without trials provided recommendation by Chief Coach / Foreign Expert,” the guidelines state.

Punia won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and at the World Championship last year. Vinesh too was a medallist at the 2022 Worlds. However, as per the policy, Dahiya is also entitled for an exemption.

Ravi Dahiya’s exemption

The committee said that while Dahiya is eligible for an exemption, his recent injuries have raised a question over his preparedness, The Indian Express reported citing a source. Ravi’s name was discussed, however, coaches and committee members felt a trial was necessary for his category.

When and where will the trials be held?

The trials will be held in New Delhi on July 22 and 23. The Greco-Roman and women’s bouts will take place on July 22, while men’s freestyle trials will take place the next day. The trials will be held in six weight categories in all the three formats, including Punia’s 65 kg and Vinesh’s 53 kg classes. The winners of their categories will be named as reserves.

There has been no update on the selection trials for the World Championship.

The deadline to submit names for the Asiad is July 23 and for the Worlds is August 15.