For nearly a decade, Alexander Zverev had built one of the most accomplished résumés in men’s tennis without winning a Grand Slam. Olympic gold, ATP Finals titles and Masters 1000 trophies had already helped the German climb the sport’s earnings ladder.

On Sunday, that final missing piece arrived.

The 29-year-old defeated Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a five-set French Open final to capture the first Grand Slam title of his career and a winner’s cheque worth approximately $3.25 million (around ₹27.8 crore).

The slam that changes the narrative

Zverev’s triumph at Roland Garros is significant not just because it ends years of near-misses at the majors, but because it comes after a career that had already generated extraordinary financial success.

Before lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires, Zverev had amassed more than $61.8 million in career prize money, placing him seventh on the ATP’s all-time earnings list and fourth among active players behind Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The latest French Open payout pushes his on-court earnings beyond the $65 million mark, further strengthening his position among tennis’ highest-paid players. Based on current ATP earnings tables, only a handful of players in history have crossed that threshold.

A Grand Slam arrives after the money

What makes Zverev’s story unusual is the timing.

Unlike many former major champions whose biggest paydays arrived alongside Grand Slam success, Zverev had already become one of the richest players in ATP history before winning a major.

His career includes:

Two ATP Finals titles

An Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2021

Multiple Masters 1000 titles

24 ATP singles trophies

Several Grand Slam finals and semifinal appearances

Those achievements helped him accumulate prize money at a pace comparable to several Grand Slam winners, despite repeatedly falling short on tennis’ biggest stage.

The French Open title therefore serves as both a sporting and financial milestone. While the $3.25 million cheque represents only a small fraction of his overall earnings, it removes the one asterisk that had followed his otherwise elite career.

How Zverev compares with tennis’ richest stars

Even with the Roland Garros windfall, Zverev remains some distance behind the sport’s all-time financial leaders.

According to ATP earnings data, Novak Djokovic tops the list with career prize money exceeding $193 million, followed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Among active players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are not yet ahead of Zverev in total earnings.

Yet Zverev’s achievement highlights how modern tennis economics have evolved. Before winning a Slam, he had already earned more prize money than numerous former Grand Slam champions thanks to deep runs at major tournaments, consistency at Masters events and ATP Finals success.

For years, Zverev was regarded as perhaps the most accomplished player never to win a major. That label is now gone.

What remains is a French Open trophy, a multimillion-dollar payday and a place in tennis history that finally matches his place on the sport’s rich list.