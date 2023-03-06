Top performing small-cap mutual funds with highest returns in 5 years: Smalall Cap funds attract investors seeking decent returns from high-growth small-cap companies. However, investing in small-cap funds is considered riskier than large and mid-cap funds.

Over the years, several small-cap funds have given double-digit returns. Following is a list of 10 top-performing small-cap funds that have given double-digit returns in 5 years, according to data on the AMFI website (as of March 3, 2023).

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 24.27% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 23.04%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given a return of 19.06% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 17.37%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given a return of 16.75% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 15.16%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Small Cap

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap has given a return of 15.99% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 14.90%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 14.76% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 13.45%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given a return of 14.17% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 12.74%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 13.29% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 12.03%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Union Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Union Small Cap Fund has given a return of 12.64% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.77%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

IDBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of IDBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 12.24% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 10.76%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 12.50% in 5 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.30%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on AMFI website data as of March 3, 2023. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks with no assurance of guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Therefore, please consult a financial advisor before investing)