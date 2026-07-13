Until a few years ago, the concept of retirement was quite straightforward: once you turned 58 or 60, your employment ended, at least in the organised sector. This was followed by a new phase of life supported by a pension, savings and family. However, this picture is changing rapidly now.

Today, many people continue to work even after the age of 60—some because they want to, and others because they have to. On the other hand, there are those who become financially secure enough by the age of 50 to consider quitting their jobs. Consequently, the issue is no longer just about age; the real question is whether you are financially prepared to retire.

India is changing, and so is the meaning of retirement

There are several reasons behind this shift. Life expectancy in India has increased, and healthcare facilities have improved. The nature of work has also evolved; while government and public sector jobs once dominated the landscape, there is now a steady rise in people working in the private sector, startups, freelancing, and the gig economy. For most of these individuals, there is no fixed retirement age of 58 or 60.

Meanwhile, the country’s population is aging rapidly. According to the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) India Ageing Report 2023, more than 20 percent of India’s population will be aged 60 or older by 2050. The report also projects that by 2046, the number of people over the age of 60 will exceed the number of children under 15. This means that in the coming years, issues surrounding retirement and the financial security of the elderly will become more critical than ever before.

Retirement is becoming a decision based on financial preparedness rather than age

This is why many financial experts now believe that retirement cannot be viewed solely in terms of a specific age. Today, the decision depends more on the strength of an individual’s financial position.

Hrishikesh Palve, Director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says, “Retirement is increasingly becoming a personal financial decision rather than one dictated by age.”

According to him, the earlier retirement model was designed for an era dominated by government and PSU jobs, where people spent their entire careers with a single company and average life expectancy was lower. However, the rise of the private sector, entrepreneurship, and the gig economy has completely transformed the nature of careers.

Many people are no longer waiting to reach a specific age to retire. They prefer to retire only when they are confident that their savings and investments can cover their future living expenses.

Millions continue to work even after age 60

This shift is not limited to mindset alone; government data reflects it as well.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), a significant portion of the population aged 60 and above remains part of the workforce. In other words, a large number of people continue working even after crossing the traditional retirement age.

However, the reasons for this vary. Some wish to remain active, while others want to leverage their experience through consulting or other roles. For many, continuing to work is a necessity, as their savings or pensions are insufficient to cover daily expenses.

This is why the meaning of “retirement” is becoming unique to each individual. While some quit their jobs at 55, others continue working well into their 60s or 70s. Age is no longer the decisive factor it once was.

Increased longevity has changed the retirement equation

In the past, the post-retirement period was relatively short. However, circumstances have changed. People are living longer than before. This means one might need to cover expenses for another 25 to 30 years after retiring.

Hrishikesh Palve states, “There is no one standard retirement age that applies to everyone.”

According to him, the decision to retire should not be based on age alone; instead, it should depend on whether your savings, investments, and other income sources can sustain your expenses for many years—even amidst the impact of inflation. Rising healthcare costs have also become a crucial component of this planning.

For this reason, simply saving money is no longer considered sufficient. It is essential to structure post-retirement investments in a way that generates regular income while ensuring the capital lasts for the long term.

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Not everyone works by choice

However, not everyone working beyond the age of 60 does so by choice. A significant number of people continue working or remain employed out of financial necessity.

Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, says, “Many people who have reached retirement age continue to work afterward. Their primary motivation is not necessarily personal fulfilment, but the need to earn an income for survival and to meet their daily living expenses.”

He notes that many individuals—particularly those in the non-salaried class—often fail to make adequate financial preparations for retirement.

Consequently, they are compelled to work even in their later years to meet their daily needs. This is why the retirement experience varies from person to person in India; for some, it is a choice, while for others, it is a necessity.

Retirement is no longer a ‘full stop’ but is evolving into a new phase of life

Changes in the way we work have transformed the perception of retirement. Today, there are many professions where experience is valued more than age. Consequently, instead of quitting work entirely, people prefer to scale back their responsibilities.

Gibin John notes, “A new trend is emerging in which retirement is no longer viewed as a complete withdrawal from work.”

According to him, post-retirement options such as consulting, freelancing, remote work, and the gig economy allow individuals to remain professionally engaged. This provides them with additional income while maintaining a connection to the workforce.

However, he also points out, “Post-retirement work can supplement retirement income, but it should be viewed as a complementary source of income rather than a replacement for a well-planned retirement fund.” In other words, relying solely on post-retirement earnings is not advisable; the need for a robust retirement corpus remains as critical as ever.

Preparation, not age, will define retirement

Experts believe that future discussions regarding retirement will focus less on the age of 58 or 60 and more on financial preparedness. The key question will not be how old you are, but whether your savings, investments, and other income sources can provide financial security for years without a regular salary.

This is why retirement is no longer merely a date for leaving a job. It is evolving into a phase where the decision to work—or not—becomes a matter of personal choice. If financial preparation is solid, retirement can become a genuine option; if not, working beyond the age of 60 will remain a necessity for many.

The evolving definition of retirement in a changing India

India is changing rapidly. People are living longer than ever before, and the nature of work has transformed. Careers are no longer confined to a single job as they once were. At the same time, rising inflation and healthcare costs are making retirement planning more challenging than ever.

Consequently, the traditional definition of retirement is shifting. The age of 58 or 60 is no longer the final milestone for everyone. Some individuals aspire to retire early once they are financially secure, while many choose—or are compelled by circumstances—to remain active even after turning 60.

This is why financial planners now advise viewing retirement in terms of financial independence rather than a specific age. Ultimately, the true measure of retirement is not your age, but whether you have achieved enough financial preparedness to make work a matter of choice rather than necessity.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Retirement planning depends on individual factors such as income, expenses, health, financial goals and risk appetite. Readers should consult a qualified financial adviser before making any retirement or investment decisions.

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