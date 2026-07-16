Imagine you invested in a residential house property currently valued at Rs 3 crore. Purchased a few years ago, this home has now become your largest asset. On paper, your net worth runs into crores. However, if you suddenly need Rs 20 lakh, perhaps for retirement planning or a major expense like your children’s education, can this multi-crore home provide immediate assistance?

This raises an interesting question. Is owning an expensive home the sole indicator of financial strength? Or could it be that your largest asset is actually weighing down your other financial plans?

In India, buying a home is considered more than just an investment, it is a dream. Owning a home offers security, social prestige and a permanent abode for the family.

Consequently, the largest share of most Indian families’ total wealth is tied up in their homes. Yet when a vast amount of capital is locked into a single asset, that very asset can sometimes pose a challenge when other financial needs arise.

That is why financial planners today look beyond the mere value of your home. They also assess what proportion of your total wealth is held in investments that can be easily accessed when needed. Ultimately, financial strength is defined not just by the size of your assets, but also by the degree of financial flexibility you possess.

Why is a home considered the greatest asset?

For Indian families, a home is more than just four walls. It represents a sense of security, a social identity, and a legacy to be passed on to future generations. This is why, within a few years of starting their careers, buying a home becomes the primary financial goal for most people.

The rapid rise in property prices across many cities over the last two or three decades has further reinforced this mindset. Those who purchased homes 10 to 15 years ago saw the value of their assets multiply manifold. Such instances fostered the belief that real estate is the safest and most reliable investment.

However, the market has evolved over time. Housing prices in major cities have skyrocketed, yet rental income has not kept pace. In many cases, while property values have soared into the crores, the regular income generated from renting out property has not increased proportionately. This gap matters most to anyone deciding whether to put future savings into real estate or into other assets. It has little bearing on a home you already live in, but it says a great deal about how real estate is behaving as an asset class right now.

This is where a key financial concept, rental yield, becomes useful. It measures the annual rental income a property generates relative to its current market value, and serves as an indicator of a property’s income-generating potential as an investment. It does not apply to the home you occupy yourself, since that home is not producing rent for you. But it is a useful lens for anyone weighing whether to buy a second property, hold on to an inherited one, or put that same capital into financial assets instead.

What do the data from 8 major cities reveal?

Assessing real estate purely on the basis of price can leave a distorted picture. To understand how a city’s property market is really performing as an investment, it helps to look at how much rent a home in that market can command relative to its price.

City Estimated Gross Residential Rental Yield Key Rental Micro-markets Hyderabad 4.0% – 6.0% HITEC City, Gachibowli, Financial District Bengaluru 3.5% – 5.7% Whitefield, Sarjapur, HSR Layout, Electronic City Pune 3.0% – 5.3% Hinjewadi, Wakad, Viman Nagar Kolkata 3.5% – 5.5% Salt Lake, Rajarhat, New Town Chennai 3.5% – 5.0% OMR, Porur, Tambaram Gurugram (NCR) 3.5% – 5.2% Golf Course Road, Dwarka Expressway Mumbai 2.5% – 4.5% Bandra, Thane, Navi Mumbai Delhi/Noida (NCR) 2.5% – 4.2% Noida Expressway, Sector 62, South Delhi

Source: The analysis is based on an average of rental yield estimates published by 3 to 4 leading real estate consultancies. Figures are indicative and may vary across micro-markets.

The table shows an interesting pattern. Rental yields are relatively better in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. This is largely attributed to the strong presence of the IT sector, the growth of Global Capability Centers, and the surge in demand for rental homes as employees returned to offices.

In markets like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, home prices are among the highest in the country, but rental yields are relatively low. This does not mean buying a home in these cities is a bad decision. It means property prices here have risen much faster than rental income. So if your Rs 3 crore home happens to sit in Mumbai or Delhi-NCR, its future returns depend far more on price appreciation than on any income it could generate, which is one more reason it cannot easily be treated as a source of ready cash.

Ankit Bagadia, Director, Business, BankBazaar, says, “A self-occupied home is an important long-term asset, but it shouldn’t be the only one.” A home is important, but if your entire wealth is tied up in it, there is not enough room left for other financial needs.

Which brings us to the real question this story is asking. If most of your wealth is tied up in a single asset, is your financial situation really as strong as your net worth suggests?

It’s not just about the price of the house, consider the cost of missed opportunities

When buying a home, most people focus on the price, the down payment, and the EMI. There is another factor that is often overlooked, opportunity cost.

This refers to the potential investment opportunity you give up by putting a large sum of money into one asset, in this case a house.

Consider someone who buys a house worth Rs 2.5 crore. They make a substantial down payment, spend lakhs on stamp duty and registration, and invest a significant amount in interiors. They then commit to a hefty monthly EMI. The real question is not just whether the property’s value will appreciate. It is whether, amid these commitments, the individual can continue saving regularly for retirement, children’s education, an emergency fund, or other investments.

Bagadia notes, “Looking only at returns may not give the full picture because a home and financial assets serve different purposes.” He believes a home provides stability and security, while financial investments offer easy access to funds when needed and help build wealth over the long term.

Ultimately, this is not a question of home versus mutual funds. Both play distinct roles. A home fulfills the need for shelter and can serve as a long-term asset. Financial investments create a safety net for future expenses, retirement, and unforeseen needs. A robust financial plan strikes a balance between the two.

A home worth crores, yet empty pockets. What does house rich, cash poor mean?

A family might own a home worth Rs 3 crore, but this does not necessarily mean their financial position is equally strong. Rising property values boost net worth on paper, yet often leave insufficient cash or investments for daily financial needs and future plans. This situation is commonly described as being house rich, cash poor, where a person holds a highly valuable asset but has limited access to readily usable money when the need arises.

If a medical emergency occurs, a job is lost, or a large sum is needed for a child’s higher education, arranging the funds is not easy, even with a home worth crores. A house cannot be sold instantly, nor can a portion of it be sold off to meet immediate needs.

This is why financial planners emphasize liquid assets alongside net worth. Investments like mutual funds, bank deposits, and emergency funds can be accessed relatively quickly, whereas real estate is considered a relatively illiquid asset.

Bagadia notes, “Repaying a home loan can become a financial strain if EMIs leave little room to save, invest, or build an emergency fund.” In other words, if monthly EMIs consume such a large portion of your income that little room is left for savings and investments, it could signal financial strain.

Some common signs of this situation include very little money left for savings after the monthly EMI, no emergency fund or an inadequate one, retirement or children’s education investments that keep getting postponed, reliance on credit cards or personal loans to cover unexpected expenses, and a persistent cash crunch despite owning assets worth crores.

These signs do not mean buying the house was the wrong decision. They mean the balance of your financial plan is beginning to tilt. When a single asset dominates the vast majority of your wealth, your other long-term financial goals can get crowded out.

At this point, the real question is no longer the multi-crore value of your home. It is whether your home is strengthening your financial position, or quietly crowding out your other investments and future plans.

ALSO READ Why your home loan EMI barely reduces your loan in the first few years

This does not mean buying a home is a wrong decision

It is worth being clear on one thing. None of this is meant to suggest that buying a home is wrong, or that you should not invest in real estate.

Owning a home brings mental peace alongside financial security. It removes the uncertainties of renting, gives a family stability, and, in the long run, a property in a good location can appreciate meaningfully.

The real issue is not the act of buying a home, but how much capital stays tied up in it. If a large share of your total wealth is locked into a single asset, and your other financial goals keep falling by the wayside as a result, it may be time to review your financial plan.

Bagadia states, “Homeowners should also consider their investment horizon, risk appetite, cash flow, and financial goals before deciding where to invest future savings.” In other words, even after buying a home, you are not obliged to put every future rupee into real estate. Investment decisions should factor in your income, risk appetite, upcoming expenses, and life goals.

This is why financial experts often stress asset allocation, making sure your wealth is not confined to real estate alone. It should also include investments that grow wealth over time, offer liquidity when needed, and help meet long-term goals such as retirement.

Once a home is bought, priorities should also include building a robust emergency fund, investing regularly for retirement, and setting money aside for goals like children’s education. This reduces over-reliance on a single asset class and balances financial risk.

A strong financial position is not defined merely by the value of the property you own. It is defined by how diversified your assets are, how easily accessible they are in times of need, and whether they are capable of meeting your major financial goals.

Conclusion

It is often said that a home is one’s biggest investment. This holds true to a significant extent. But perhaps the more important question is whether your home has become not just your largest investment, but your only major one.

If the answer is yes, it may be time to revisit your financial plan.

Watching the value of your home climb into the crores is certainly worth celebrating. But financial stability does not come from rising property values alone. It comes from having adequate emergency savings, separate investments for retirement, ongoing investments for future goals, and a financial life that does not hinge on a single asset.

The rental yield data across major cities is a reminder that property prices have, in many markets, risen far faster than rental income. For a home you live in, that gap does not change your day-to-day liquidity. But it does say something about how much of your future wealth you should keep adding to real estate versus building elsewhere.

Owning a home remains, and should remain, a cherished dream for every Indian family. But a secure financial future rests not on a solid home alone, but on balanced wealth, where a home sits alongside financial investments that can be used when needed and continue to grow your net worth over time.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Property and financial investment decisions should be based on your individual financial goals, risk appetite and circumstances. Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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