It is a strong day for Dalal Street, but not every stock joined the party.

Even as benchmark indices surged sharply, some stocks quietly slipped into the red.

In the intraday trading, the Sensex jumped over 2,900 points to trade above 77,500. Similarly, the Nifty surged more than 850 points to cross the 24,000 mark.

The surge in today’s trading session was driven by improving global sentiment. This came after a temporary US-Iran ceasefire and a sharp fall in crude oil prices.

Adding to the positive mood, the India VIX which is often referred to as the market’s fear gauge dropped sharply by around 20%.

Let’s take a look –

Rally broad, but not universal

In today’s trading session, most sectors participated in the rally. Strong gains were seen across sectoral indices such as auto, banking, FMCG, real estate, and oil & gas stocks.

Despite this broad-based momentum, some of the stocks in the Nifty 50 index moved in the opposite direction.

Altogether, nine stocks from the benchmark index were trading in the red during the session. However, the losses remained relatively limited compared to the broader market gains.

Coal India sees big losses

Coal India emerged as the biggest loser among Nifty stocks. In the intraday trading session, the share price of the company fell over 3% during intraday trade.

The stock has also declined around 2% over the past five sessions. So far in 2026, the stocks is up nearly 12%. The company’s 52-week high stands at Rs 476, while the low is Rs 368.65.

IT stocks under pressure

Technology stocks were among the key laggards in an otherwise strong market. Tech Mahindra slipped more than 1% in intraday trade, despite delivering a 3% gain over the last five days. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 1,854, while the low is Rs 1,264.

Wipro also traded in the red, though the decline was modest at around 0.5%. The stock has seen a wide range over the past year, with a 52-week high of Rs 273.10 and a low of Rs 186.50.

Defensive and commodity stocks also slip

Apart from IT, some defensive and commodity-linked stocks also saw mild declines. Stocks like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Nestle India, and Sun Pharma were trading slightly lower.

Meanwhile, stocks such as ONGC, Power Grid, and Hindalco also edged lower in the intraday trade today.

Sectoral trend shows mild divergence

Meanwhile, individual IT and pharma stocks saw some weakness, the broader indices for these sectors remained in positive territory.

The Nifty IT index was up around 0.40%, while the Nifty Pharma index gained about 0.70%.