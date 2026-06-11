Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a global strategic partnership with Anthropic, adding the maker of Claude to its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio and strengthening its ability to deliver AI solutions across multiple frontier-model platforms.

Announced on Thursday, the partnership will see TCS become a Global Premier Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network, establish a dedicated business unit focused on Claude-based offerings and jointly develop industry-specific AI solutions for enterprises.

“Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent. By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigor, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical. This partnership reflects TCS’ broader strategy to help clients become perpetually adaptive enterprises by turning frontier AI into transformation at enterprise scale,” K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said.

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Multi-Platform Strategy

The agreement expands TCS’ AI go-to-market strategy, which already includes a strategic partnership with OpenAI, part of a broader Tata Group partnership with OpenAI, announced earlier this year. Under the OpenAI alliance, TCS is working on internal AI deployments, joint product development and global go-to-market programmes, while also helping enterprises deploy, integrate and scale OpenAI’s AI platforms. The companies are additionally collaborating on industry-specific agentic AI solutions and AI-led transformation initiatives.

“This partnership reflects our shared conviction that AI will be foundational and transformative for enterprises worldwide. By combining Anthropic’s capabilities with Tata Group’s scale, trusted relationships, and nation-building commitment, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and equip India’s youth with the skills to lead in the AI era,” N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and TCS, said regarding the Anthropic association.

The announcement comes days after Chandrasekaran outlined an ambitious AI vision for TCS, predicting that the company could have as many AI agents as human employees within three years. Chandra also said that he expects annualised AI revenues to grow at 100% (Q4FY26: $2.4 billion) and that by 2028-2030, 100% of TCS’ revenues will have an AI component.

Analysts said the addition of Anthropic alongside OpenAI broadens TCS’ AI portfolio, allowing it to support enterprises across multiple AI environments and build solutions on either platform depending on customer requirements and existing technology deployments.

Targeting Regulated Industries

TCS said that the Anthropic partnership is aimed at addressing one of the biggest challenges facing enterprise AI adoption: moving projects beyond pilot programmes into production environments, particularly in industries where governance, auditability and regulatory oversight are critical.

As part of the agreement, TCS and Anthropic will jointly go to market with AI solutions and services across sectors including financial services, public services, healthcare, life sciences, aviation, telecom and medtech. The companies will also co-innovate solutions for domain-specific workflows, modernisation initiatives and customer experience transformation.

“We built Claude to be safe, trusted, and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most. This partnership deepens our commitment to India, our second-largest market, with TCS bringing Claude to enterprises and professionals across the region and globally, including 50,000 of its employees,” Dario Amodei, co-founder and chief executive officer, Anthropic, said.

TCS will equip 50,000 associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales functions with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing. The company said the deployment would help it gain first-hand experience in applying AI across business operations, with lessons feeding into customer engagements.

The partnership will also extend to TCS products and platforms. Diligenta, TCS’ UK-based life and pensions business, will use Claude to support customer experience initiatives and process transformation, while TCS iON will offer learning and certification programmes focused on Claude models.