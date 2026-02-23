The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India’s leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a destination for fashion and Star, which operates in the food, grocery and a daily needs segment.
Since mid-August 2025, the stock of Trent has experienced a significant fall from its 52-week highs.
Price on Aug 19, 2025
Rs 5,492
Current Price (Feb 19, 2026)
Rs 4,085
Absolute Loss
– Rs 1,407
Percentage (%) Loss
– 25.62%
The stock has lost nearly 26% in the last six months. After a significant decline, the question becomes whether the stock has more room to fall.
However, several key factors can help assess whether the stock might rebound or experience further losses. It’s important to note that many of these factors remain inherently uncertain.
Key Factors that Could be Negative for the Stock of Trent
Slowing Revenue Growth
Recent quarterly revenue growth has moderated significantly compared with historic high growth rates. In Q3 FY26 revenue growth 15% was moderated compared to much higher past rates.
Dependence on Brick-and-Mortar Sales
Trent still earns the bulk of its revenues from physical stores, making it more vulnerable to footfall shifts toward online shopping. A relatively limited digital presence compared with peers could slow growth as consumer preferences shift.
Trent has massive store expansions plans. While expansion fuels growth, it also means capital-intensive investment and potential strain on margins if new stores take time to become profitable.
Intense Competition in Retail
Trent faces strong competition from both domestic and large international retail players and e-commerce platforms.
Store Cannibalisation
Trent has been opening Zudio stores at an incredibly fast rate. In many urban areas, new Zudio stores are located close to old ones that could effectively steal customers from themselves rather than finding new ones.
Macroeconomic & Consumer Demand Risks
Retailers are sensitive to economic cycles — slower discretionary spending during economic stress can impact sales. Factors like inflation, seasonal weak demand (e.g., early monsoons reducing store visits), and overall consumer caution have affected Trent’s recent performance.
The Key Positives for the Trent Stock
Strong Store Expansion Driving Growth
Trent operates a significant portfolio of over 1100 “large-box” fashion stores, with presence now across 274 cities.
In Q3 FY26 the company opened 17 Westside and 48 Zudio stores (including 1 store in the UAE).
As of 31 December 2025, the store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 stores in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts.
Strong Revenue and Profit Growth Trends
Despite recent moderation, Trent has reported healthy revenue growth (e.g., double-digit YoY increases) and improvement in EBITDA in recent quarters, indicating resilience in top-line performance and operational expansion.
Diversified Retail Portfolio with Long Runway
The company isn’t solely reliant on one brand. It operates multiple retail formats and also has exposure to emerging categories such as beauty & personal care, footwear and innerwear, broadening revenue streams.
Strong Parentage and Execution Capability
Being part of the Tata Group gives Trent strong financial backing, brand credibility and managerial strength — important advantages in a competitive retail landscape.
Financial Performance of Trent
Rs m
FY26 Q3
FY26 9M
Growth over Q3FY25
Growth over 9MFY25
Revenue from operations
53,450
150,460
15%
16%
Operating EBITDA
8,370
20,490
20%
20%
Net profits (adjusted for new labour code impact)
5,310
13,290
7%
9%
Source: Company
In Q3 FY26, on a higher base, the fashion business registered category leading growth during the quarter. As per to the management, the customer sentiment is gradually improving and the business outlook for the medium term continues to remain positive.
The stock of Trent has seen volatility. Careful monitoring of quarterly performance, same-store sales growth, and margin trends is important before taking any decision.
Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
