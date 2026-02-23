Trent, a part of the Tata Group, operates a portfolio of retail concepts.

The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India’s leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a destination for fashion and Star, which operates in the food, grocery and a daily needs segment.

Since mid-August 2025, the stock of Trent has experienced a significant fall from its 52-week highs.

Trent Stock Loss Analysis

Metric Details Price on Aug 19, 2025 Rs 5,492 Current Price (Feb 19, 2026) Rs 4,085 Absolute Loss – Rs 1,407 Percentage (%) Loss – 25.62%

The stock has lost nearly 26% in the last six months. After a significant decline, the question becomes whether the stock has more room to fall.

However, several key factors can help assess whether the stock might rebound or experience further losses. It’s important to note that many of these factors remain inherently uncertain.

This is not a stock recommendation.

Key Factors that Could be Negative for the Stock of Trent

Slowing Revenue Growth

Recent quarterly revenue growth has moderated significantly compared with historic high growth rates. In Q3 FY26 revenue growth 15% was moderated compared to much higher past rates.

Dependence on Brick-and-Mortar Sales

Trent still earns the bulk of its revenues from physical stores, making it more vulnerable to footfall shifts toward online shopping. A relatively limited digital presence compared with peers could slow growth as consumer preferences shift.

Capital Intensive Investment

Trent has massive store expansions plans. While expansion fuels growth, it also means capital-intensive investment and potential strain on margins if new stores take time to become profitable.

Intense Competition in Retail

Trent faces strong competition from both domestic and large international retail players and e-commerce platforms.

Store Cannibalisation

Trent has been opening Zudio stores at an incredibly fast rate. In many urban areas, new Zudio stores are located close to old ones that could effectively steal customers from themselves rather than finding new ones.

Macroeconomic & Consumer Demand Risks

Retailers are sensitive to economic cycles — slower discretionary spending during economic stress can impact sales. Factors like inflation, seasonal weak demand (e.g., early monsoons reducing store visits), and overall consumer caution have affected Trent’s recent performance.

The Key Positives for the Trent Stock

Strong Store Expansion Driving Growth

Trent operates a significant portfolio of over 1100 “large-box” fashion stores, with presence now across 274 cities.

In Q3 FY26 the company opened 17 Westside and 48 Zudio stores (including 1 store in the UAE).

As of 31 December 2025, the store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 stores in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

Strong Revenue and Profit Growth Trends

Despite recent moderation, Trent has reported healthy revenue growth (e.g., double-digit YoY increases) and improvement in EBITDA in recent quarters, indicating resilience in top-line performance and operational expansion.

Diversified Retail Portfolio with Long Runway

The company isn’t solely reliant on one brand. It operates multiple retail formats and also has exposure to emerging categories such as beauty & personal care, footwear and innerwear, broadening revenue streams.

Strong Parentage and Execution Capability

Being part of the Tata Group gives Trent strong financial backing, brand credibility and managerial strength — important advantages in a competitive retail landscape.

Financial Performance of Trent

Rs m FY26 Q3 FY26 9M Growth over Q3FY25 Growth over 9MFY25 Revenue from operations 53,450 150,460 15% 16% Operating EBITDA 8,370 20,490 20% 20% Net profits (adjusted for new labour code impact) 5,310 13,290 7% 9%

Source: Company

In Q3 FY26, on a higher base, the fashion business registered category leading growth during the quarter. As per to the management, the customer sentiment is gradually improving and the business outlook for the medium term continues to remain positive.

The focus of the company continues to be on portfolio growth, elevating products and enhancing store experience for its customers.

Conclusion

Trent remains a strong retail player with well-known brands like Westside and Zudio and the backing of the Tata Group, which provides credibility and execution strength.

Its aggressive store expansion and presence in value fashion give it growth potential, especially as organised retail penetration rises in India.

However, intense competition in the value fashion segment and muted urban discretionary spending could continue to weigh on margins.

The stock of Trent has seen volatility. Careful monitoring of quarterly performance, same-store sales growth, and margin trends is important before taking any decision.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary