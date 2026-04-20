Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 20 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹253, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹252,760, reflecting a loss of 2.32% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,528.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 253 259 6.00 2.32% 10 gm 2,528 2,588 60.00 2.32% 1 Kg 252,760 258,760 6,000.00 2.32% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver dropped nearly 2% toward $79 an ounce on Monday, trimming gains from the previous week as renewed hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz drove oil prices sharply higher, intensifying inflation concerns.

In the latest escalation, President Donald Trump said the US Navy fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it ignored warnings to halt while departing Hormuz. Tehran also targeted ships and reasserted control over the Strait, arguing that the US blockade on Iran-linked vessels breached the ceasefire agreement.

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Meanwhile, Trump indicated there was still an opportunity for a deal ahead of another round of talks in Pakistan, although Iran sees little prospect for an agreement. The prolonged conflict has sparked a historic energy supply shock, heightening inflation risks and raising the likelihood of further central bank rate hikes, which weighed on precious metals.

Outlook for Silver Investors

“The white metal remains down about 15% since the war began. MCX Silver May futures may drop in the session today and find support near Rs 2.51 lakh per kg in tandem with the global trend,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 253 ( 6.00 ) 2,531 ( 60.00 ) 253,090 ( 6,000.00 ) Bangalore 253 ( 6.01 ) 2,530 ( 60.10 ) 252,960 ( 6,010.00 ) Chennai 253 ( 6.03 ) 2,535 ( 60.30 ) 253,490 ( 6,030.00 ) Delhi 252 ( 6.00 ) 2,523 ( 60.00 ) 252,320 ( 6,000.00 ) Hyderabad 253 ( 6.01 ) 2,532 ( 60.10 ) 253,160 ( 6,010.00 ) Kolkata 252 ( 6.39 ) 2,520 ( 63.90 ) 252,030 ( 6,390.00 ) Mumbai 253 ( 6.00 ) 2,528 ( 60.00 ) 252,760 ( 6,000.00 ) Pune 253 ( 6.00 ) 2,528 ( 60.00 ) 252,760 ( 6,000.00 ) Surat 253 ( 6.02 ) 2,531 ( 60.20 ) 253,090 ( 6,020.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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