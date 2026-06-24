Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 24 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹225, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹225,410, reflecting a loss of 0.25% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,254.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 225 226 0.56 0.25% 10 gm 2,254 2,260 5.60 0.25% 1 Kg 225,410 225,970 560.00 0.25% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver fell to $62 a troy ounce, approaching seven-month lows. Expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policies outweighed support from the interim US and Iran peace agreement, which eased global inflation worries.

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While Fed officials kept interest rates steady, they indicated support for future hikes, and new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reaffirmed his price stability commitment. Additionally, progress in Washington and Tehran negotiations boosted Strait of Hormuz traffic, easing global energy supply pressures.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Finally, a sharp decline in US tech stocks prompted investors to sell bullion positions to cover portfolio losses elsewhere, adding further downward pressure on gold prices.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 226 ( 0.55 ) 2,257 ( 5.50 ) 225,700 ( 550.00 ) Bangalore 226 ( 0.56 ) 2,256 ( 5.60 ) 225,580 ( 560.00 ) Chennai 226 ( 0.56 ) 2,261 ( 5.60 ) 226,060 ( 560.00 ) Delhi 225 ( 0.56 ) 2,250 ( 5.60 ) 225,020 ( 560.00 ) Hyderabad 226 ( 0.56 ) 2,258 ( 5.60 ) 225,760 ( 560.00 ) Kolkata 225 ( 0.56 ) 2,251 ( 5.60 ) 225,110 ( 560.00 ) Mumbai 225 ( 0.56 ) 2,254 ( 5.60 ) 225,410 ( 560.00 ) Pune 225 ( 1.20 ) 2,254 ( 12.00 ) 225,410 ( 1,200.00 ) Surat 226 ( 0.57 ) 2,257 ( 5.70 ) 225,700 ( 570.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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