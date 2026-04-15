Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 15 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹254, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹254,390, reflecting a gain of 0.52% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,544. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 254 253 1.32 0.52% 10 gm 2,544 2,531 13.20 0.52% 1 Kg 254,390 253,070 1,320.00 0.52% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices extended gains over a weak dollar, aided by a slip in oil prices, as hopes of a second round of diplomatic talks between US and Iran resurfaced. US crude saw a significant slip, which aided investor sentiment for precious metals, as it helped cool off some inflationary concerns.

The dollar index also eased from its record high levels, boosting the appeal for the white metal, as a soft dollar makes precious assets less expensive for other currency holders.

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“Markets have also dialed back hawkish expectations for monetary policy, with the Federal Reserve adopting a wait-and-see stance as it evaluates inflation risks,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to remain range-bound in the near future, as developments in the West Asia conflict will provide strong cues on the trajectory of the white metal. Despite the slip in oil prices, the US naval blockade of the crucial oil trade route – Strait of Hormuz continues, over which oil continues to trade at elevated levels.

Some traders now price in expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later in the year. Before the war began at February end, markets were pricing in two rate cuts by the Fed.

“MCX Silver May futures is likely to appreciate to Rs. 257,500/kg amid a bullish undertone in the international markets,” Trivedi added.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 255 ( 1.35 ) 2,547 ( 13.50 ) 254,730 ( 1,350.00 ) Bangalore 255 ( 1.32 ) 2,546 ( 13.20 ) 254,590 ( 1,320.00 ) Chennai 255 ( 1.33 ) 2,551 ( 13.30 ) 255,130 ( 1,330.00 ) Delhi 254 ( 1.32 ) 2,540 ( 13.20 ) 253,950 ( 1,320.00 ) Hyderabad 255 ( 1.32 ) 2,548 ( 13.20 ) 254,790 ( 1,320.00 ) Kolkata 254 ( 1.32 ) 2,541 ( 13.20 ) 254,050 ( 1,320.00 ) Mumbai 254 ( 1.32 ) 2,544 ( 13.20 ) 254,390 ( 1,320.00 ) Pune 254 ( 1.32 ) 2,544 ( 13.20 ) 254,390 ( 1,320.00 ) Surat 255 ( 1.33 ) 2,547 ( 13.30 ) 254,730 ( 1,330.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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