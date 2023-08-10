Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may remain volatile on F&O expiry day; RBI MPC interest rate decision eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 5 points or 0.03% lower at 19,607 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed and the US market ended the overnight session in red.

The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sank 0.54%, S&P 500 tanked 0.70% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.17%. (Photo: PTI)

Domestic indices may remain volatile on the weekly F&O expiry day as market participants await RBI MPC's interest rate decision. The GIFT Nifty futures traded 5 points or 0.03% lower at 19,607 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.09%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.14%, Asia Dow advanced 0.14% while South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.39% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 0.61%. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sank 0.54%, S&P 500 tanked 0.70% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.17%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 61.70 points or 0.32% to 19,632.55 and BSE Sensex climbed 149.31 points or 0.23% to 65,995.81. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 83.75 points or 0.19% to 44,880.70, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.21%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.10% and Nifty Realy tanked 1.28% while Nifty IT gained 0.37%, Nifty Pharma surged 0.76%, Nifty Auto climbed 0.93%, Nifty FMCG rose 0.54%, Nifty Metal skyrocketed 2.03% and Nifty Media soared as much as 2.10%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Thursday 10 August 08:10 (IST) 10 Aug 2023 Nifty to surpass 19700 or slip on RBI policy? See GIFT Nifty, FII data, F&O ban, crude, more before market opens "The domestic market started adopting a defensive stance as investors awaited crucial inflation data for both India and the US. The deflationary trend in China and downgrade of the US mid- and small-sized banks affected the market sentiment. However, a late recovery in the domestic market was supported by a positive uptick in the European market and hope of an optimistic RBI policy not impacting domestic economic growth," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Read Full Story 08:09 (IST) 10 Aug 2023 Stocks To Watch: LIC, Biocon, Axis Bank, Suzlon, Eicher Motors, ZEEL, Tata Power, SAIL, Mazagon Dock The GIFT Nifty was flat during Tuesday's early trading session, down by 0.03% at 19605.5, indicating a tepid opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 added 61.7 points to close at 19,632.55. On the other hand, Sensex gained 0.23% to end at 65,995.81. Read Full Story 08:08 (IST) 10 Aug 2023 US indices end in red The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sank 0.54%, S&P 500 tanked 0.70% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.17%. 08:07 (IST) 10 Aug 2023 Asian markets trade mixed Asian markets were trading mixed – China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.09%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.14%, Asia Dow advanced 0.14% while South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.39% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 0.61%. 08:07 (IST) 10 Aug 2023 GIFT Nifty trades flat The GIFT Nifty futures traded 5 points or 0.03% lower at 19,607 in early morning trade.