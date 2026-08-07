Here's the live share price of Cheviot Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cheviot Company
|4.92
|2.92
|-14.66
|11.58
|-2.65
|-1.36
|-3.66
|Gloster
|6.50
|10.35
|5.24
|16.76
|5.81
|-1.80
|-11.30
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|-2.88
|2.36
|16.37
|55.30
|-12.15
|65.53
|31.81
|AI Champdany Industries
|1.11
|7.66
|6.46
|31.57
|-33.47
|-5.57
|20.65
|Grameva
|-12.43
|-11.11
|43.82
|33.95
|191.82
|85.00
|44.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cheviot Company has declined 2.65% compared to peers like Gloster (5.81%), Ludlow Jute & Specialities (-12.15%), AI Champdany Industries (-33.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Cheviot Company has underperformed peers relative to Gloster (-11.30%) and Ludlow Jute & Specialities (31.81%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,139.58
|1,163.21
|10
|1,141.78
|1,151.74
|20
|1,133.7
|1,142.54
|50
|1,120.78
|1,130.56
|100
|1,100.65
|1,116.2
|200
|1,089.79
|1,112.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cheviot Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.29%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Cheviot Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Cheviot Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Cheviot Company - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 5Th August, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Cheviot Company - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 Th June 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Cheviot Company - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Source: Dion Global
Cheviot Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1897 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1897PLC001409 and registration number is 001409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cheviot Company is ₹1,160.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cheviot Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cheviot Company is ₹677.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cheviot Company are ₹1,184.90 and ₹1,160.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cheviot Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cheviot Company is ₹1,369.80 and 52-week low of Cheviot Company is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cheviot Company has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, 2.92% for the past month, -14.66% over 3 months, -2.65% over 1 year, -1.36% across 3 years, and -3.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cheviot Company are 9.93 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global