Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Cheviot Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHEVIOT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,190.10 Closed
-0.09-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cheviot Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,187.60₹1,202.80
₹1,190.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹960.30₹1,351.50
₹1,190.10
Open Price
₹1,190.00
Prev. Close
₹1,191.20
Volume
2,596

Cheviot Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,199.33
  • R21,208.67
  • R31,214.53
  • Pivot
    1,193.47
  • S11,184.13
  • S21,178.27
  • S31,168.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,172.21,202.91
  • 101,175.711,209.23
  • 201,164.961,215.45
  • 501,172.091,206.83
  • 1001,057.191,183.84
  • 200528.61,181.1

Cheviot Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Cheviot Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Cheviot Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingIndependent Director Meeting
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cheviot Company Ltd.

Cheviot Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1897 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1897PLC001409 and registration number is 001409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 571.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Kanoria
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Utkarsh Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Malati Kanoria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Nayar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padam Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Prashad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Dhandhania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cheviot Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cheviot Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Cheviot Company Ltd. is ₹716.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cheviot Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cheviot Company Ltd. is 11.67 and PB ratio of Cheviot Company Ltd. is 1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cheviot Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cheviot Company Ltd. is ₹1,190.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cheviot Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cheviot Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cheviot Company Ltd. is ₹1,351.50 and 52-week low of Cheviot Company Ltd. is ₹960.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data