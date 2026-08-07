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Cheviot Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHEVIOT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Cheviot Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,160.30 Closed
-0.94₹ -11.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cheviot Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,160.30₹1,184.90
₹1,160.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹900.00₹1,369.80
₹1,160.30
Open Price
₹1,180.00
Prev. Close
₹1,171.35
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Cheviot Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cheviot Company		4.922.92-14.6611.58-2.65-1.36-3.66
Gloster		6.5010.355.2416.765.81-1.80-11.30
Ludlow Jute & Specialities		-2.882.3616.3755.30-12.1565.5331.81
AI Champdany Industries		1.117.666.4631.57-33.47-5.5720.65
Grameva		-12.43-11.1143.8233.95191.8285.0044.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cheviot Company has declined 2.65% compared to peers like Gloster (5.81%), Ludlow Jute & Specialities (-12.15%), AI Champdany Industries (-33.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Cheviot Company has underperformed peers relative to Gloster (-11.30%) and Ludlow Jute & Specialities (31.81%).

Cheviot Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cheviot Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,139.581,163.21
101,141.781,151.74
201,133.71,142.54
501,120.781,130.56
1001,100.651,116.2
2001,089.791,112.14

Source: Dion Global

Cheviot Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cheviot Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.29%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cheviot Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTCheviot Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTCheviot Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTCheviot Company - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 5Th August, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTCheviot Company - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 Th June 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTCheviot Company - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3

Source: Dion Global

About Cheviot Company

Cheviot Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1897 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1897PLC001409 and registration number is 001409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Kanoria
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Utkarsh Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Murarka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Malati Kanoria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Prashad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deo Kishan Mohta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jhajharia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sutirtha Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cheviot Company Share Price

What is the share price of Cheviot Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cheviot Company is ₹1,160.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cheviot Company?

The Cheviot Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cheviot Company?

The market cap of Cheviot Company is ₹677.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cheviot Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cheviot Company are ₹1,184.90 and ₹1,160.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cheviot Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cheviot Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cheviot Company is ₹1,369.80 and 52-week low of Cheviot Company is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cheviot Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cheviot Company has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, 2.92% for the past month, -14.66% over 3 months, -2.65% over 1 year, -1.36% across 3 years, and -3.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cheviot Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cheviot Company are 9.93 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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