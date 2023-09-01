Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Independent Director Meeting
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cheviot Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1897 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1897PLC001409 and registration number is 001409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 571.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cheviot Company Ltd. is ₹716.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cheviot Company Ltd. is 11.67 and PB ratio of Cheviot Company Ltd. is 1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cheviot Company Ltd. is ₹1,190.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cheviot Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cheviot Company Ltd. is ₹1,351.50 and 52-week low of Cheviot Company Ltd. is ₹960.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.