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57746.45 Closed
-0.55-317.2
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.8
1M
-0.8
3M
3
6M
-4.8
1Y
4
5Y
60.3
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
State Bank of India		1097.2012.201.122,94,10,622
Federal Bank		356.252.700.7649,24,276
Union Bank of India		183.601.100.602,21,86,841
IndusInd Bank		1022.005.800.5717,27,371
Punjab National Bank		114.810.510.451,12,02,537
Canara Bank		131.950.250.192,25,76,580
YES Bank		22.690.010.042,55,21,116
Bank of Baroda		250.70-0.30-0.1274,79,873
HDFC Bank		731.00-3.30-0.451,93,82,042
Kotak Mahindra Bank		390.75-3.25-0.8273,15,232
IDFC First Bank		84.62-0.73-0.8695,39,702
Axis Bank		1238.00-18.00-1.4336,28,823
Au Small Finance Bank		1067.00-20.60-1.897,52,130
ICICI Bank		1421.00-36.50-2.501,43,95,789
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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About Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank, often referred to as the Nifty Bank Index, is a benchmark stock market index in India that represents the banking sector. It is one of the sectoral indices of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The Nifty Bank is designed to track the performance of banking stocks listed on the NSE.

Here are some key points about the Nifty Bank:

Composition: The Nifty Bank Index consists of a basket of banking stocks. It includes both public sector and private sector banks listed on the NSE. Some of the major banks represented in the index include State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and others.

Purpose: The primary purpose of the Nifty Bank Index is to gauge the overall performance of the banking sector in India. It serves as a barometer for investors, traders, and analysts to assess the health and direction of the banking industry within the Indian economy.

Calculation: The Nifty Bank is a free-float market capitalization-weighted index. This means that the index's value is determined based on the market capitalization of its constituent banking stocks, with adjustments made for the proportion of shares available for trading (free float). Larger and more actively traded banks have a more substantial influence on the index's movements.

Rebalancing: Similar to other Nifty indices, the Nifty Bank is periodically reviewed and rebalanced to ensure that it accurately represents the banking sector. Stocks may be added or removed from the index based on specific criteria, including liquidity and market capitalization.

Use as a Benchmark: The Nifty Bank is widely used as a benchmark by investors, fund managers, and financial institutions to assess the performance of banking stocks and related financial products. It is commonly referenced in the context of investment portfolios and financial derivatives.

Volatility: The Nifty Bank, like any stock market index, can experience periods of volatility. The performance of the banking sector is influenced by various factors, including interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and market sentiment.

Historical Performance: The Nifty Bank Index has witnessed both significant gains and losses over the years, reflecting the dynamic nature of the banking sector in India. It often responds to macroeconomic events and policy developments.

Major Milestone:

Some major milestones achieved by the Nifty Bank Index.

Inception: The Nifty Bank Index was launched on September 3, 2003, with a base value of 1,000.

1,000 Points Milestone: The Nifty Bank Index reached the 1,000-point milestone shortly after its launch, reflecting the strength of the Indian banking sector.

5,000 Points Milestone: The Nifty Bank Index crossed the 5,000-point mark in 2006, driven by the robust growth of the Indian economy and the banking sector.

10,000 Points Milestone: In November 2017, the Nifty Bank Index crossed the historic 10,000-point mark, signifying the significant role of the banking sector in the Indian stock market.

20,000 Points Milestone: The index reached the 20,000-point milestone in August 2020, despite the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

30,000 Points Milestone: In May 2021, the Nifty Bank Index crossed the 30,000-point mark, reflecting the banking sector's resilience and recovery from the pandemic-induced disruptions.

Performance During Financial Crises: The Nifty Bank Index has experienced periods of volatility and significant declines during financial crises, including the global financial crisis of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, it has also shown the ability to recover and reach new milestones.

Major TimeLines

Here is a timeline highlighting some key events and milestones related to the Nifty Bank Index.

September 3, 2003: The Nifty Bank Index is launched by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with a base value of 1,000.

2006: The Nifty Bank Index crosses the 5,000-point mark, reflecting the strength and growth of the banking sector in India.

November 2017: The Nifty Bank Index crosses the historic 10,000-point mark, signifying the significance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market.

August 2020: The index reaches the 20,000-point milestone, despite economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 2021: The Nifty Bank Index crosses the 30,000-point mark, demonstrating the banking sector's resilience and recovery from the pandemic-induced disruptions.

Ongoing Volatility: The Nifty Bank Index, like other stock market indices, experiences periods of volatility due to various factors, including economic conditions, interest rate changes, regulatory developments, and market sentiment.

Historical Performance: Over the years, the Nifty Bank Index has demonstrated both significant gains and losses in response to macroeconomic events and policy changes. It often reflects trends in the Indian banking sector.

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