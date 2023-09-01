Company Name
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|725.65
|2.10
|0.29
|15,23,987
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|190.6
|3.45
|1.84
|1,58,32,807
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.15
|-0.10
|1,36,78,350
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|93.4
|0.05
|0.05
|8,87,98,587
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,416.55
|38.40
|2.79
|27,91,800
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,771.1
|12.35
|0.70
|26,95,034
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.4
|2.40
|3.81
|12,02,62,031
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.55
|8.20
|1.46
|1,81,20,203
NSE Bank Nifty index includes the large and most liquid domestic banking stocks. It records the market performance of the Indian banks giving investors and market intermediaries a benchmark so they can evaluate properly before investing. The index constitutes a maximum of 12 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and is computed through the free float market capitalization method. Investors or companies can use the Nifty Bank index for numerous purposes like benchmarking fund portfolios and launching index funds, ETFs and structured products. Though it was launched on September 15, 2003, Nifty Bank’s base value on the base date i.e, January 01, 2000, was set at 1000 and has given a CAGR of 24.61% in the first 10 years.
A professional team manages all the indices of NSE and follows a three-tier governance structure which includes the board of directors of NSE Indices Ltd, Index Advisory Committee (Equity) and the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee.
A forward contract trading on an exchange is called a futures contract. The Bank Nifty futures contracts are based on the Bank Nifty index. According to NSE, the maturity date of the contract, the underlying index and a market lot are some characteristics of the futures contract. These contracts are available for trading from the intro to the expiry date. Bank Nifty futures have a maximum of 3-month trading cycle - the near month (one), the next month (two) and the far month (three). A new contract is introduced on the trading day following the expiry of the near-month contract. The contracts expire on the last Thursday of the expiry month. If it is a trading holiday on the last Thursday, then contracts expire on the previous trading day.