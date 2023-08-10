The markets recovered some of its losses from the morning lows as the RBI MPC unanimously decided to maintain the current repo rate at 6.5%. Nifty reclaimed the 19,600 level while Sensex topped 65,900. Ahead of the policy announcement, Nifty 50 and Sensex traded in the red; Sensex slipped 238 points while Nifty slipped 65 points. Banking stocks index Bank Nifty fared worse, falling almost 200 points, with Bandhan Bank and Bank of Baroda leading the losses. Nifty Auto trimmed its losses to trade flat, mildly lower by 0.04%.

Before the announcement, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, “Volatility is likely to be the hallmark of the day, as investors look forward to the RBI’s credit policy outcome on interest rates and its forward looking comments on economy and inflation. The outlook will give some sense to investors on where the inflation and economy could be heading in the near to medium term.”