Brokerage consensus stocks: Top-tier financial institutions have identified a concentrated cluster of market leaders poised for significant growth, with high-conviction ‘Buy’ recommendations suggesting potential returns ranging from 25% to as high as 95%. Brokerage heavyweights including Motilal Oswal, Jefferies, Nomura, Nuvama, and JM Financial have reached a synchronised consensus on 7 stocks, signaling robust institutional confidence in India’s growth trajectory despite global volatility.

Key ‘top picks’ currently dominating the institutional radar include Macrotech Developers (Lodha), which leads the pack with a massive 95% upside potential, alongside defense major Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and private banking giants HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Macrotech Developers

Motilal Oswal

The firm sets a target price of Rs 1,335 for the stock, projecting a potential return of 95% from current levels. This valuation rests on the company’s strong execution capabilities and its status as a top pick within the real estate segment.

Healthy earnings growth expectations and a broadly India-focused portfolio drive this specific recommendation. The firm views the current entry point as compelling because the business possesses limited exposure to global market volatility.

Jefferies

This brokerage house maintains a target price of Rs 1,215, which translates to an upside potential of 69.3%. The firm recently adjusted its estimates but remains positive on the developer due to its dominant market position.

Strong cash generation and low gearing levels provide a safety cushion against broader sector weaknesses. The business continues to gain market share as residential sales trends remain on an upward trajectory.

JM Financial

The brokerage initiates its coverage with a target price of Rs 4,875, indicating a potential return of 24.7%. The firm identifies the company as a primary beneficiary of the ongoing wave of aircraft inductions in the defence sector.

Healthy revenue visibility for the next seven to eight years is supported by a massive order book currently valued at Rs 2.54 trillion. Favourable risk-reward dynamics are present after recent price corrections, making the current valuation attractive.

Nomura

The firm maintains its buy rating with a target price of Rs 5,954, representing a potential upside of 62%. This valuation is premised on 30 times March 2028 estimated earnings, reflecting the company’s long-term compounding potential.

Despite potential near-term supply chain disruptions from geopolitical tensions, the underlying fundamentals remain robust. The stock currently trades below its five-year average one-year forward multiple, suggesting significant room for price appreciation.

Stock Name Brokerages (All ‘Buy’) Target Price Range (₹) Upside Range (%) Macrotech Developers (Lodha) Motilal Oswal, Jefferies 1,215 – 1,335 69.3% – 95% Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Nomura, JM Financial 4,875 – 5,954 24.7% – 62% Godrej Properties Jefferies, Motilal Oswal 2,204 – 2,420 30% – 50.8% ICICI Bank Motilal Oswal, Jefferies 1,730 – 1,750 40% – 44% Max Financial Services Nuvama, Jefferies 2,040 – 2,125 26.6% – 43% SBI Life Insurance Nuvama, Jefferies 2,390 – 2,500 24.9% – 36% Adani Ports Motilal Oswal, Nomura 1,820 – 1,850 31% – 34.3%

ICICI Bank

Jefferies

Jefferies identifies as a ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,730 for the lender, which represents an upside potential of 40%. This positive outlook stems from the company’s ability to maintain stable margins despite broader economic uncertainty.

Steady profit growth and superior asset quality metrics provide a strong foundation for future performance. The brokerage house expects the bank to deliver consistent returns through disciplined execution and expansion of its core loan book.

Motilal Oswal

This brokerage house reiterates its buy recommendation with a target price of Rs 1,750, indicating a potential return of 44%. The valuation relies on the bank’s robust balance sheet and its successful navigation of the current interest rate cycle.

Healthy loan growth projections and a diversified asset mix support the high-conviction call. The firm maintains an overweight stance as the business continues to gain market share among private sector competitors.

SBI Life Insurance

Nuvama

The firm sets a target price of Rs 2,390, projecting an upside of 24.9% based on strong underlying business metrics. Analysis of Value of New Business margins and Return on Embedded Value suggests a resilient growth path for the insurer.

Consistent gains in market share and a wide distribution network serve as primary growth drivers. The business remains well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing penetration of life insurance products in the domestic market.

Jefferies

The brokerage house maintains a buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,500, offering a potential return of 36%. Lower regulatory risks and a dominant presence in the distribution space contribute to the positive valuation.

Expectations for steady growth in embedded value and healthy premium collections support this recommendation. The firm views the company as a defensive play with significant long-term compounding potential.

Godrej Properties

Jefferies

The firm identifies a target price of Rs 2,420, suggesting an upside potential of 50.8% for the real estate major. The brokerage house notes that the company is currently trading at a significant discount to its long-term Net Asset Value.

Strong cash generation and low levels of debt provide a substantial safety margin for the business. The developer continues to gain market share as residential sales in major urban centers follow a strong upward trend.

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage house maintains its buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,204, projecting a 30% return from current levels. The firm classifies the stock as a preferred pick within the real estate segment due to its strong project pipeline.

Structural growth in the Mumbai residential market serves as a key catalyst for the company’s future revenue. The firm expects the developer to benefit from a favorable housing cycle and improved execution timelines.

Max Financial Services

Nuvama

The firm sets a target price of Rs 2,040, indicating an upside of 26.6% based on current valuation models. The analysis shows healthy margins and a strong focus on high-value products within the life insurance portfolio.

Strategic initiatives to improve business quality and increase digital sales are expected to drive profitability. The company remains a top pick for its ability to deliver steady returns in a competitive environment.

Jefferies

The brokerage house reiterates a buy call with a target price of Rs 2,125, suggesting a potential return of 43%. This valuation is premised on the company’s ability to maintain high margins and grow its embedded value.

Strong fundamentals and a clear growth strategy support the long-term positive outlook. The business is expected to outperform its peers through effective product innovation and channel diversification.

Adani Ports

Nomura

The firm reiterates its buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,850, projecting an implied upside of 34.3%. This valuation is based on 15 times the estimated 2028 enterprise value to EBITDA, in line with historical trading bands.

Robust traffic growth across its port network and a strong margin profile serve as key drivers for the business. While geopolitical tensions remain a concern, the company’s long-term competitive position remains secure.

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage house maintains a buy call with a target price of Rs 1,820, suggesting a potential return of 31%. The conglomerate is viewed as a key infrastructure play with a dominant position in the domestic logistics sector.

Steady volume growth and improvements in operational efficiency contribute to the positive outlook. The company remains a core holding in model portfolios due to its strong cash flows and strategic asset base.

Conclusion

This shows a synchronised confidence among major brokerage houses. While geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions remain notable headwinds, firms suggest that the fundamentals of these Indian majors remain detached from global turbulence.

With 40 stocks now carrying multiple ‘Buy’ ratings, the focus has shifted toward high-quality, large-cap names that offer both defensive cushions and aggressive growth potential.

Disclaimer: Investors should note that the stock recommendations, target prices, and projections mentioned in this article are sourced from various brokerage reports and do not reflect the opinions of this publication. Equities, particularly those in volatile sectors like Real Estate, Defense, and Banking, carry significant market risk. The potential returns highlighted are based on institutional estimates and are not guaranteed.

Since this content involves specific ‘Buy’ signals and financial instruments, readers are advised not to treat these projections as personal investment advice. We strongly recommend consulting a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial professional to assess your individual risk profile and financial goals before taking any market positions.

This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.