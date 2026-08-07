Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25
|45,02,110
|LTM
|4665.00
|131.50
|2.90
|88,298
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51,921
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72,802
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|1,65,761
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45,317
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|1,01,606
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|10,87,179
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29,745
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|5,85,122
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8,888
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34,306
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1.50
|0.34
|1,47,291
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81,287
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52,675
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|1,07,480
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24,835
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34,324
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31,288
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|1,02,495
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|2,50,672
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|18,66,080
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1,47,525
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|7,46,317
|Shree Cements
|26360.00
|-35.00
|-0.13
|327
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27,001
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|1,90,321
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|13,88,547
|Siemens
|3950.00
|-9.00
|-0.23
|23,087
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69,189
|Suzlon Energy
|48.10
|-0.12
|-0.25
|52,81,729
|Coforge
|1775.00
|-4.80
|-0.27
|1,15,596
|SRF
|2616.50
|-9.50
|-0.36
|12,449
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.33
|-0.39
|42,90,277
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|YES Bank
|22.70
|-0.10
|-0.44
|29,69,655
|Divi's Laboratories
|8248.50
|-43.05
|-0.52
|68,704
|Pidilite Industries
|1662.00
|-9.00
|-0.54
|2,26,834
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21,494
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|91,639
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1640.00
|-10.70
|-0.65
|19,195
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|1,12,608
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32,273
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|538.15
|-4.70
|-0.87
|1,82,001
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1082.70
|-10.90
|-1.00
|62,876
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11301.00
|-126.10
|-1.10
|14,106
|Avenue Supermarts
|3890.25
|-50.75
|-1.29
|15,950
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-31.50
|-1.32
|58,561
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.60
|-1.44
|16,19,736
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-24.00
|-2.11
|1,92,773
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11,786
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|1,33,862
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1870.05
|-68.95
|-3.56
|16,37,405