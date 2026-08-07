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89137.05 Closed
-0.06-53.96 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1
1M
2.3
3M
3.2
6M
3.1
1Y
8.4
5Y
97.7
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.2545,02,110
LTM		4665.00131.502.9088,298
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751,921
Federal Bank		358.806.751.9272,802
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.901,65,761
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.571,01,606
Vedanta		277.002.400.8710,87,179
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
PB Fintech		1610.0012.500.7829,745
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.615,85,122
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558,888
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534,306
Varun Beverages		444.001.500.341,47,291
DLF		645.002.100.3381,287
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552,675
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.221,07,480
Info Edge (India)		1230.002.000.1624,835
Marico		864.700.800.0934,324
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831,288
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.011,02,495
Tata Power Company		381.00002,50,672
Bank of Baroda		250.000018,66,080
Indus Towers		385.00-0.05-0.011,47,525
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.117,46,317
Shree Cements		26360.00-35.00-0.13327
HDFC Asset Management Company		2540.00-4.55-0.1827,001
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.191,90,321
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.2213,88,547
Siemens		3950.00-9.00-0.2323,087
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569,189
Suzlon Energy		48.10-0.12-0.2552,81,729
Coforge		1775.00-4.80-0.271,15,596
SRF		2616.50-9.50-0.3612,449
IDFC First Bank		84.51-0.33-0.3942,90,277
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.423,56,153
YES Bank		22.70-0.10-0.4429,69,655
Divi's Laboratories		8248.50-43.05-0.5268,704
Pidilite Industries		1662.00-9.00-0.542,26,834
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514,181
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621,494
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5791,639
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1640.00-10.70-0.6519,195
Dabur India		411.00-3.00-0.721,12,608
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932,273
HDFC Life Insurance Company		538.15-4.70-0.871,82,001
Au Small Finance Bank		1082.70-10.90-1.0062,876
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11301.00-126.10-1.1014,106
Avenue Supermarts		3890.25-50.75-1.2915,950
Lupin		2360.00-31.50-1.3258,561
Tata Motors		453.10-6.60-1.4416,19,736
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.703,45,266
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.092,07,624
Shriram Finance		1115.00-24.00-2.111,92,773
United Spirits		1473.00-43.00-2.8411,786
Godrej Consumer Products		1049.00-31.50-2.921,33,862
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1870.05-68.95-3.5616,37,405
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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