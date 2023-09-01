Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|329.95
|8.90
|2.77
|18,89,992
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|633.75
|-1.85
|-0.29
|76,152
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|433.7
|5.20
|1.21
|2,89,018
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,840
|21.65
|0.45
|9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|3,760
|43.90
|1.18
|9,687
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|7,337.5
|-96.35
|-1.30
|364
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|235.05
|5.40
|2.35
|6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|503.2
|-0.55
|-0.11
|84,865
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,007
|1.05
|0.10
|11,078
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.5
|1.50
|0.09
|6,945
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,383
|-1.20
|-0.09
|12,903
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,349
|35.00
|2.66
|23,823
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|558.45
|-5.40
|-0.96
|20,278
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.25
|0.77
|3,02,697
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|89.08
|-0.08
|-0.09
|13,72,631
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|688.15
|16.00
|2.38
|6,34,620
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|181.65
|6.70
|3.83
|6,11,916
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|4,368.9
|41.05
|0.95
|3,826
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,438.05
|4.80
|0.20
|13,301
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|505.8
|-6.90
|-1.35
|1,23,703
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|5,302.8
|106.75
|2.05
|30,367
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|568.15
|-2.50
|-0.44
|65,024
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|934.9
|2.15
|0.23
|17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|575.25
|-15.50
|-2.62
|39,409
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,432.75
|4.80
|0.20
|7,219
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|39,795.65
|-346.10
|-0.86
|281
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,499.8
|-18.60
|-0.74
|60,441
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,623.35
|-4.55
|-0.13
|4,610
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|840.25
|23.65
|2.90
|1,99,296
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|24,115
|308.10
|1.29
|853
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,918
|-6.75
|-0.35
|41,605
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,885.65
|-35.75
|-0.91
|7,735
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,383.85
|26.60
|1.13
|28,944
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|7,278.9
|32.70
|0.45
|4,064
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|255.2
|10.15
|4.14
|17,46,827
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|2,059.35
|9.90
|0.48
|32,217
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|2,985.95
|83.15
|2.86
|16,310
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,012.7
|4.00
|0.40
|30,576
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|910.35
|10.60
|1.18
|1,60,000
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.80
|1.64
|9,97,181
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|869.35
|-0.55
|-0.06
|64,547
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.30
|0.11
|5,48,014
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|97.23
|-0.41
|-0.42
|33,22,730