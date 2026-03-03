Facebook Pixel Code
BSE SENSEX Next 50 Index

NSE
BSE

BSE SENSEX NEXT 50

BSE SENSEX Next 50
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
83897.93 Closed
-1.68-1437.67
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE SENSEX Next 50 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80,447.09₹84,639.20
₹83,897.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69,787.64₹88,146.87
₹83,897.93
Open Price
₹80,447.09
Prev. Close
₹85,335.60

BSE SENSEX Next 50 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585,705.5685,716.18
1085,752.5385,733.73
2085,669.9685,687.37
5085,817.2485,713.21
10085,960.4385,467
20084,772.3484,341.34

BSE SENSEX Next 50 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE SENSEX Next 50 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.09
Vedanta		723.254.800.67
Lupin		2313.0011.650.51
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-4.45-0.23
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.34
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.40
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.60
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.69
United Spirits		1373.25-9.95-0.72
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.01
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10692.50-110.45-1.02
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.04
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.05
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.12
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.15
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.16
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.18
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.31
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.42
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.49
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.53
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.61
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.75
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.77
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.93
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1696.85-33.80-1.95
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.03
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.05
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.07
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.09
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.11
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.28
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.30
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.47
Punjab National Bank		126.10-3.20-2.47
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.48
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.48
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.57
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.65
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.03
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.19
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.60-3.45
Godrej Consumer Products		1175.00-42.60-3.50
Dixon Technologies (India)		10147.30-391.40-3.71
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.05
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.74
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.25

