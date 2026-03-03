|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85,705.56
|85,716.18
|10
|85,752.53
|85,733.73
|20
|85,669.96
|85,687.37
|50
|85,817.24
|85,713.21
|100
|85,960.43
|85,467
|200
|84,772.34
|84,341.34
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-4.45
|-0.23
|Divi's Laboratories
|6390.75
|-21.95
|-0.34
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|Au Small Finance Bank
|952.90
|-5.75
|-0.60
|Shree Cements
|25900.00
|-179.65
|-0.69
|United Spirits
|1373.25
|-9.95
|-0.72
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10692.50
|-110.45
|-1.02
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|Avenue Supermarts
|3800.75
|-44.75
|-1.16
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Coforge
|1163.40
|-22.95
|-1.93
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1696.85
|-33.80
|-1.95
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|Bank of Baroda
|315.25
|-6.60
|-2.05
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2648.85
|-55.95
|-2.07
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|IDFC First Bank
|71.79
|-1.69
|-2.30
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|Info Edge (India)
|1006.20
|-25.50
|-2.47
|Punjab National Bank
|126.10
|-3.20
|-2.47
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|Canara Bank
|153.55
|-3.90
|-2.48
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.55
|-2.65
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.60
|-3.45
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1175.00
|-42.60
|-3.50
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10147.30
|-391.40
|-3.71
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Adani Green Energy
|903.25
|-44.95
|-4.74
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25