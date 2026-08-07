Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|5,49,094
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|2,62,700
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|2,04,068
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|12.00
|2.01
|22,22,985
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72,802
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|3,50,456
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|Laurus Labs
|1855.00
|19.00
|1.03
|65,206
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13,722
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|10,87,179
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1115.20
|8.95
|0.81
|15,772
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1.45
|0.80
|9,05,086
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|14,16,971
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1583.50
|7.50
|0.48
|11,217
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21,107
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|1,77,641
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1.50
|0.34
|1,47,291
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31,288
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10,540
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|2,34,466
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|18,66,080
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1,47,525
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|7,46,317
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27,856
|Jindal Steel
|1097.80
|-2.20
|-0.20
|15,463
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|13,88,547
|Torrent Power
|1322.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|15,512
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|9,53,993
|Suzlon Energy
|48.10
|-0.12
|-0.25
|52,81,729
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|1,53,086
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8,020
|One97 Communications
|1441.00
|-6.50
|-0.45
|2,65,853
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|8,29,164
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2287.00
|-12.00
|-0.52
|18,026
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|-1.80
|-0.54
|2,73,743
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21,494
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69
|6,72,661
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.60
|-0.67
|-0.75
|2,93,532
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32,273
|Solar Industries India
|18400.00
|-160.00
|-0.86
|4,253
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|5,89,196
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1082.70
|-10.90
|-1.00
|62,876
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1,877
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20
|68,470
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|1,58,353
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-31.50
|-1.32
|58,561
|Max Financial Services
|1500.00
|-24.80
|-1.63
|9,277
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-24.00
|-2.11
|1,92,773
|Aditya Birla Capital
|414.50
|-10.50
|-2.47
|2,31,457
|L&T Finance
|310.90
|-8.10
|-2.54
|2,86,544
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4330.00
|-117.70
|-2.65
|39,357
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|1,76,192