NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE Momentum
₹1,374.62 Closed
1.46+19.76 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

45
13
1W
2.9
1M
2.1
3M
12.1
6M
30.3
1Y
7.3
5Y
81.7
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
22,713.95-404.70-1.75
719
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
825.313.151.62
2,81,304
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,450.131.301.29
2,34,400
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
949.5521.502.32
1,46,876
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
329.958.902.77
18,89,992
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,84021.650.45
9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,513.725.451.71
33,613
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,485.0513.700.31
14,718
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
303.53.551.18
59,241
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,700.05-4.20-0.25
24,118
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
503.2-0.55-0.11
84,865
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
535.3511.352.17
26,011
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,82128.151.57
8,123
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,383-1.20-0.09
12,903
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
473.313.953.04
3,26,283
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
424.253.250.77
3,02,697
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
700.5516.652.43
1,97,120
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
354.854.401.26
59,740
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
806.226.303.37
1,68,055
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
505.8-6.90-1.35
1,23,703
298.91.550.52
73,324
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,591.515.400.98
83,329
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
934.92.150.23
17,126
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,432.754.800.20
7,219
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,08,089.35-694.95-0.64
120
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
50.280.020.04
13,65,917
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,499.8-18.60-0.74
60,441
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,157.75106.203.48
5,165
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,885.65-35.75-0.91
7,735
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
96.956.296.94
22,92,356
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,108.5-3.75-0.34
3,58,264
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
611.210.101.68
14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
255.210.154.14
17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
127.14.103.33
76,14,413
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,985.9583.152.86
16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,454.635.252.48
38,776
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8,273.2-41.90-0.50
15,998
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.260.370.43
11,76,504
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
910.3510.601.18
1,60,000
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.153.801.64
9,97,181
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564

