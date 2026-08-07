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2256.24 Closed
-0.09-2.12 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2.7
1M
4.6
3M
3.7
6M
1.9
1Y
3.5
5Y
118
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.985,49,094
Hindalco Industries		1054.0027.452.672,62,700
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.532,04,068
Kalyan Jewellers India		610.0012.002.0122,22,985
Federal Bank		358.806.751.9272,802
Bank of India		144.802.301.613,50,456
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.0319,74,772
Laurus Labs		1855.0019.001.0365,206
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513,722
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
Vedanta		277.002.400.8710,87,179
Zydus Lifesciences		1115.208.950.8115,772
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.809,05,086
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.7414,16,971
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
Prestige Estates Projects		1583.507.500.4811,217
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821,107
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
Varun Beverages		444.001.500.341,47,291
Coal India		413.650.950.231,31,55,785
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.201,68,506
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831,288
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410,540
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.00002,34,466
Bank of Baroda		250.000018,66,080
Indus Towers		385.00-0.05-0.011,47,525
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.117,46,317
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227,856
Jindal Steel		1097.80-2.20-0.2015,463
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.2213,88,547
Torrent Power		1322.00-3.00-0.2315,512
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.259,53,993
Suzlon Energy		48.10-0.12-0.2552,81,729
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.281,53,086
SBI Life Insurance Company		1862.00-6.50-0.358,020
One97 Communications		1441.00-6.50-0.452,65,853
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.498,29,164
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2287.00-12.00-0.5218,026
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.90-1.80-0.542,73,743
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514,181
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621,494
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.696,72,661
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.60-0.67-0.752,93,532
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932,273
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864,253
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.975,89,196
Au Small Finance Bank		1082.70-10.90-1.0062,876
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181,877
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.2068,470
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.211,58,353
Lupin		2360.00-31.50-1.3258,561
Max Financial Services		1500.00-24.80-1.639,277
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.092,07,624
Shriram Finance		1115.00-24.00-2.111,92,773
Aditya Birla Capital		414.50-10.50-2.472,31,457
L&T Finance		310.90-8.10-2.542,86,544
GE Vernova T&D India		4330.00-117.70-2.6539,357
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.541,76,192
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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