Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|22,713.95
|-404.70
|-1.75
|719
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|825.3
|13.15
|1.62
|2,81,304
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,450.1
|31.30
|1.29
|2,34,400
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|949.55
|21.50
|2.32
|1,46,876
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|329.95
|8.90
|2.77
|18,89,992
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,840
|21.65
|0.45
|9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,513.7
|25.45
|1.71
|33,613
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,485.05
|13.70
|0.31
|14,718
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,700.05
|-4.20
|-0.25
|24,118
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,597.85
|9.50
|0.26
|8,548
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|503.2
|-0.55
|-0.11
|84,865
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|535.35
|11.35
|2.17
|26,011
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,821
|28.15
|1.57
|8,123
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,383
|-1.20
|-0.09
|12,903
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|473.3
|13.95
|3.04
|3,26,283
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,943.55
|52.80
|1.36
|26,020
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.25
|0.77
|3,02,697
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|55.65
|5.44
|10.83
|2,91,99,076
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|700.55
|16.65
|2.43
|1,97,120
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|354.85
|4.40
|1.26
|59,740
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|806.2
|26.30
|3.37
|1,68,055
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|505.8
|-6.90
|-1.35
|1,23,703
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|298.9
|1.55
|0.52
|73,324
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,591.5
|15.40
|0.98
|83,329
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|934.9
|2.15
|0.23
|17,126
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,432.75
|4.80
|0.20
|7,219
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,08,089.35
|-694.95
|-0.64
|120
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|50.28
|0.02
|0.04
|13,65,917
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,499.8
|-18.60
|-0.74
|60,441
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,157.75
|106.20
|3.48
|5,165
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,885.65
|-35.75
|-0.91
|7,735
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.29
|6.94
|22,92,356
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,108.5
|-3.75
|-0.34
|3,58,264
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.10
|1.68
|14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|255.2
|10.15
|4.14
|17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|127.1
|4.10
|3.33
|76,14,413
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|2,985.95
|83.15
|2.86
|16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,454.6
|35.25
|2.48
|38,776
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|8,273.2
|-41.90
|-0.50
|15,998
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.26
|0.37
|0.43
|11,76,504
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|910.35
|10.60
|1.18
|1,60,000
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.80
|1.64
|9,97,181
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|416
|7.55
|1.85
|10,20,564