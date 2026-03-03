|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,197.35
|2,191.63
|10
|2,205.46
|2,196.32
|20
|2,195.72
|2,193.99
|50
|2,191.12
|2,197.63
|100
|2,230.98
|2,206.3
|200
|2,212.67
|2,194.91
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|Torrent Power
|1556.80
|-9.00
|-0.57
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6843.80
|-80.40
|-1.16
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1370.50
|-21.10
|-1.52
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.85
|-15.65
|-1.70
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|402.00
|-7.95
|-1.94
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|Bosch
|35369.80
|-1,059.25
|-2.91
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10147.30
|-391.40
|-3.71
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.45
|-4.10
|-3.96
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.60
|-16.95
|-5.35