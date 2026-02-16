Gold and silver prices were under pressure on February 16, 2026, across global and domestic markets. On CME COMEX, Gold Futures were trading at $5,019.4 per troy ounce, down $26.9 or 0.53%, while Silver Futures stood at $76.835 per troy ounce, lower by $1.129 or 1.45%. In India, MCX Gold for the 02 April 2026 contract was quoted at Rs 1,55,200 per 10 grams, down 0.45%, and MCX Silver for the 05 March 2026 contract was at Rs 2,40,410 per kg, down 1.62%. Silver recorded the steeper fall in futures as well as in ETFs, while gold ETFs showed a mixed pattern despite weaker global pricing.

Silver ETFs

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 23.07, down 2.12%, while Nippon India Silver ETF was at Rs 226.90, lower by 2.44%. Zerodha Silver ETF stood at Rs 24.12 with a decline of 2.27%, and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF was priced at Rs 236.70, down 2.62%. HDFC Silver ETF traded at Rs 226.73, falling 2.35%, and Groww Silver ETF was at Rs 23.27, down 2.14%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF quoted Rs 236.42, slipping 2.68%, while SBI Silver ETF was at Rs 232.20, lower by 2.37%.

UTI Silver ETF traded at Rs 229.10 with a loss of 2.09%, and Kotak Silver ETF stood at Rs 229.65, down 2.48%. Axis Silver ETF was priced at Rs 235.92, declining 2.28%, while Mirae Asset Silver ETF was at Rs 230.40, down 2.50%. DSP Silver ETF traded at Rs 228.63, lower by 2.26%, and Edelweiss Silver ETF saw the steepest fall at 2.92%, trading at Rs 236.65. Motilal Oswal Silver ETF was at Rs 235.33, down 1.86%, while 360 ONE Silver ETF stood at Rs 232.93 with a 2.28% drop. Bandhan Silver ETF was trading at Rs 237.33, down 2.70%.

Gold ETFs

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 14.83, up 0.27%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 126.38, gaining 0.22%. Zerodha Gold ETF was at Rs 24.05 with a rise of 0.25%, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF traded at Rs 130.88, up 0.20%. Groww Gold ETF quoted Rs 14.93, higher by 0.27%, and HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund was at Rs 130.54, up 0.18%. SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme traded at Rs 130.37, gaining 0.22%, while Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund slipped 0.08% to Rs 127.30. Mirae Asset Gold ETF was at Rs 148.42, up 0.13%, and Axis Gold ETF posted the strongest gain at 0.54%, trading at Rs 127.58.

Angel One Gold ETF traded at Rs 14.22, down 0.28%, while UTI Gold ETF stood at Rs 128.50, lower by 0.08%. Birla Sun Life Gold ETF was priced at Rs 134.02, down 0.32%, and DSP Gold ETF traded at Rs 148.33, up 0.39%. Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded Fund was at Rs 126.60, higher by 0.16%, while Choice Gold ETF recorded the sharpest fall at 1.92%, trading at Rs 151.86. 360 ONE Gold ETF stood at Rs 149.70, down 0.50%, and Motilal Oswal Gold ETF was at Rs 151.25, lower by 0.23%. Edelweiss Gold ETF traded at Rs 152.40, up 0.30%, while Bandhan Gold ETF was at Rs 152.29, down 0.35%. Union Gold ETF quoted Rs 149.50, gaining 0.20%, and Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF was at Rs 148.30, up 0.20%. The Wealth Company Gold ETF traded at Rs 152.21, rising 0.12%, while LIC MF Gold ETF stood at Rs 13,742.10, up 0.13%. Invesco India Gold ETF was priced at Rs 13,319.85, gaining 0.42%.

Overall, silver saw broader and deeper losses across futures and ETFs, while gold showed relative resilience with select ETFs managing modest gains despite softer prices on COMEX and MCX. The divergence suggests heavier pressure on silver compared to gold on February 16, 2026.