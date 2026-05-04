Gold Rate Today in India

On 4 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹150,640 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹920 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹138,087 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 4 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹150,640 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹141,839, reflecting a difference of ₹8,801 or 6.20%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.20% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 150,640 151,560 920.00 0.61% 22 Carat 138,087 138,930 843.30 0.61% 18 Carat 112,980 113,670 690.00 0.61% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices edged up over the week driven by progress in the West Asia conflict, as reports emerged that US military will guide ships through the crucial trade route- Strait of Hormuz. However, additional reports state that Tehran considers this move to be in violation of the ceasefire and has cautioned over the same.

These geopolitical uncertainties continue to add to the upside for oil prices, which remain at elevated levels. High fuel prices stoke inflationary pressures, reducing bullion’s appeal as investors tend to lean more towards interest yielding assets like bonds and currencies.

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Markets now price in no rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, in contrast to the pre-war forecast of two rate cuts. Worries over tighter monetary policies by central banks globally, have also dented demand for the gold metal which is down nearly 12% since the conflict began ten weeks ago.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Experts suggest gold prices to remain range-bound over the longer run as high oil prices coupled with hawkish stance from US Federal Reserve have weighed on bullion’s appeal. Rising risk over inflation have reinforced the expectations of tighter monetary policy globally.

Markets will continue to assess the policy stance of central banks globally for further cues on gold prices.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 151,450 ( 310.00 ) 138,829 ( 284.10 ) 113,588 ( 232.50 ) Bangalore 150,760 ( 920.00 ) 138,197 ( 843.30 ) 113,070 ( 690.00 ) Chennai 151,080 ( 920.00 ) 138,490 ( 843.30 ) 113,310 ( 690.00 ) Delhi 150,380 ( 920.00 ) 137,848 ( 843.40 ) 112,785 ( 690.00 ) Hyderabad 150,880 ( 920.00 ) 138,307 ( 843.30 ) 113,160 ( 690.00 ) Kolkata 150,440 ( 920.00 ) 137,903 ( 843.40 ) 112,830 ( 690.00 ) Mumbai 150,640 ( 920.00 ) 138,087 ( 843.30 ) 112,980 ( 690.00 ) Pune 150,640 ( 920.00 ) 138,087 ( 843.30 ) 112,980 ( 690.00 ) Surat 150,840 ( 920.00 ) 138,270 ( 843.30 ) 113,130 ( 690.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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