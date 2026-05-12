Gold Rate Today in India

On 12 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,670 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹380 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,864 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 12 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,670 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹142,062, reflecting a difference of ₹11,608 or 8.17%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 8.17% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,670 154,050 380.00 0.25% 22 Carat 140,864 141,213 348.30 0.25% 18 Carat 115,253 115,538 285.00 0.25% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways amid escalated tensions between the US and Iran, leading to an elevation in oil prices. The rise in fuel prices has once again stoked inflationary concerns, weighing on the appeal of the yellow metal.

US President Donald Trump stated that the ceasefire with Iran was “on life support,” reigniting market worries over escalations in the West Asia conflict and disruptions via the crucial trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

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Inflationary concerns have also raised fears that central banks worldwide may opt for a more hawkish stance. Markets are pricing in no rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this year. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, citing uncertainties in the West Asia conflict. High oil prices have stoked inflationary concerns worldwide, dampening demand for gold.

Markets will monitor Trump’s two-day visit to China, which is likely to provide cues on the West Asia conflict. Additionally, markets will monitor US CPI data scheduled for later in the day.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,740 ( 510.00 ) 140,928 ( 467.50 ) 115,305 ( 382.50 ) Bangalore 153,630 ( 540.00 ) 140,828 ( 495.00 ) 115,223 ( 405.00 ) Chennai 154,200 ( 300.00 ) 141,350 ( 275.00 ) 115,650 ( 225.00 ) Delhi 153,410 ( 370.00 ) 140,626 ( 339.20 ) 115,058 ( 277.50 ) Hyderabad 153,760 ( 530.00 ) 140,947 ( 485.80 ) 115,320 ( 397.50 ) Kolkata 153,330 ( 510.00 ) 140,553 ( 467.50 ) 114,998 ( 382.50 ) Mumbai 153,670 ( 380.00 ) 140,864 ( 348.30 ) 115,253 ( 285.00 ) Pune 153,670 ( 380.00 ) 140,864 ( 348.30 ) 115,253 ( 285.00 ) Surat 153,960 ( 290.00 ) 141,130 ( 265.80 ) 115,470 ( 217.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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