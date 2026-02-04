All eyes are on Dalal Street after markets surged sharply in the previous session following the cut in tariff on India by US.

Sectors such as information technology and pharmaceuticals remain in focus, alongside other globally exposed businesses.

With earnings reactions, Budget-related clarifications, corporate announcements and regulatory developments continuing to flow in, stock-specific action is likely through the session. Here are the stocks to watch today.

Markets recap

Dalal Street saw a strong rally on Tuesday after the India-US trade deal lifted market sentiment. Following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods would be cut to 18%, benchmark indices closed sharply higher. The BSE Sensex ended at 83,739, gaining 2,073 points or 2.54%, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 25,728, up 639 points or 2.55%.

Stocks to watch today, February 04, 2026

IT sector stocks in focus

Shares of Wipro and Infosys may see action at the open today after their US-listed ADRs dropped sharply overnight. The fall came after fresh selling in global tech stocks, with both Indian IT names reacting to developments in the artificial intelligence space in the US.

Wipro’s ADR slipped 4.8% to $2.56, while Infosys’ ADR declined 5.6% to $17.32. The move followed an announcement by AI startup Anthropic, which launched a new product aimed at automating legal work for companies.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported a mixed quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 4,066 crore. This was lower than last year’s Rs 4,308 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital delivered strong growth. Net profit jumped to Rs 983 crore, up 41% year-on-year. Revenue rose to Rs 14,181 crore from last year. The lending book expanded to Rs 1.90 lakh crore.

DLF

DLF announced a large asset sale during the quarter. The company agreed to sell its Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services Special Economic Zone project in Kolkata. It also sold a vacant land parcel. The total deal value is about Rs 669.86 crore, subject to adjustments.

Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac saw a sharp fall in profit. Net profit dropped to Rs 121 crore from Rs 680 crore last year. Revenue rose slightly to Rs 1,928 crore from Rs 1,922 crore. Profit declined even though sales stayed almost flat.

Castrol India

Castrol India reported lower profit despite higher revenue. Net profit fell to Rs 244 crore from Rs 271 crore last year. Revenue rose to Rs 1,440 crore from Rs 1,354 crore. This was the company’s highest quarterly revenue in 20 years.

Aarti Drugs

Aarti Drugs net profit rose to Rs 40.5 crore, up from Rs 37 crore last year. Revenue increased to Rs 601.7 crore from Rs 556.6 crore.

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies net profit fell to Rs 8.8 crore from Rs 13.7 crore last year. Revenue dropped to Rs 406 crore compared with Rs 534.7 crore earlier.

Bharat Coking Coal

Bharat Coking Coal reported a loss of Rs 23 crore. Last year, it had posted a profit of Rs 425 crore. Revenue fell sharply to Rs 2,782 crore from Rs 3,688 crore.

Varroc Engineering

Varroc Engineering announced a new contract win. The company will supply alternating current bi-directional wall chargers to a global electric vehicle original equipment manufacturer. The deal marks Varroc’s entry into electric vehicle charging solutions.