Aurionpro Solutions has entered the brokerage radar with Axis Securities initiating coverage and assigning a ‘Buy’ rating along with a target price of Rs 1,065, implying a 30% upside from the current levels.

The brokerage builds its case on a steady rise in order book to around Rs 1,500 crore, strong positioning across banking technology and data centre services, and a business mix that combines software platforms with infrastructure-led execution. Axis Securities expects revenue, EBITDA and profit to grow at 25%, 25% and 24% respectively over FY25 to FY28, supported by repeat business, global expansion and higher-margin product offerings.

Axis Securities on Aurionpro Solutions

The brokerage notes that Aurionpro Solutions has built a two-engine business spanning banking technology and its Technology, Infrastructure and Government segment. The banking and fintech vertical contributes about 54% of revenue, while the rest comes from smart mobility, data centres and related infrastructure services.

Axis Securities points out that the company has been expanding its presence with proprietary platforms that are already deployed across leading financial institutions including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and global lenders. At the same time, the infrastructure-facing business has gained traction through transit projects, smart city deployments and a growing pipeline in data centre consulting.

The brokerage also draws attention to a visible order book of around Rs 1,500 crore, which has grown at about 23% annually over FY23 to FY25. This provides multi-year revenue visibility backed by repeat orders and partnerships with large global players.

“The company continues to strengthen its leadership position in banking and fintech, while selectively diversifying into emerging verticals such as smart city solutions and data centre consulting,” Axis Securities explains in its report.

Axis Securities on Aurionpro’s banking and fintech business

Axis Securities sees the banking and fintech segment as the backbone of Aurionpro’s growth, supported by a suite of platforms across transaction banking, lending, treasury and payments.

The brokerage highlights that these offerings are built on proprietary intellectual property and modular architecture, allowing integration with existing banking systems. This has helped the company gain traction across India as well as Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

A recent regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an online payment aggregator is also expected to strengthen its position in the domestic payments ecosystem.

“Aurionpro’s Banking and Fintech division offers a comprehensive suite of enterprise platforms anchored in proprietary IP and modular architecture,” Axis Securities says.

Axis Securities on Technology, Infrastructure and Government business

The brokerage underlines that the Technology, Infrastructure and Government segment now contributes about 46% of revenue and is emerging as a strong growth driver.

Within this segment, transit solutions, smart mobility and data centres form the core pillars. Aurionpro has already secured engagements for developing around 100 MW of data centre capacity and recently won a Rs 350 crore project in this space.

Axis Securities believes this business could see better margins over time as the company introduces more proprietary products and builds scale in high-value segments.

“The TIG business demonstrates strong resilience, led by sustained momentum in the data centre and cloud ecosystem,” the brokerage notes.

Axis Securities on growth visibility and global expansion

Axis Securities expects Aurionpro’s international business to play a larger role going forward, with overseas markets already contributing about 35% of total revenue.

The company has been investing in sales teams and partnerships across Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. It is also in advanced discussions with global banks, which could translate into new deal wins in the coming quarters.

The brokerage adds that partnerships with global players in transit and fintech are likely to support deal flow and improve revenue visibility over time.

“Leveraging the scalability of its platform-led model, the company is targeting large global banks with deal closures expected over the next few quarters,” Axis Securities adds.

Axis Securities on financial trajectory

Axis Securities expects Aurionpro to maintain a strong growth trajectory over the next three years. Revenue is projected to rise from Rs 1,173 crore in FY25 to Rs 2,367 crore by FY28, while net profit is estimated to increase to Rs 353 crore.

Margins are likely to remain stable, supported by operating leverage and a growing share of software-led offerings. The company also maintains a debt-free balance sheet and healthy cash position, which gives it room to invest in product development and acquisitions.

“The outlook remains constructively positive, with valuation comfort improving as growth sustains and profitability scales,” Axis Securities says.

Conclusion

Axis Securities makes a case that Aurionpro Solutions sits at the intersection of financial technology and infrastructure spending, with both segments showing steady demand. A rising order book, expanding global footprint and continued investment in proprietary platforms form the core of its argument.The brokerage sees room for the stock to move higher as execution remains on track and deal wins convert into revenue over the next few years.

Disclaimer: This report contains specific investment projections, including a ‘Buy’ rating and price targets, which are based on third-party brokerage analysis and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation. Investing in mid-cap and technology stocks involves significant market risk and volatility; ensure any financial decisions align with your individual risk profile. We strongly recommend consulting a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any commitment based on these projections.

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