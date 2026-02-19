The Indian pharmaceutical sector is witnessing a period of steady growth as top firms report their latest financial results, leading analysts at Nuvama to issue optimistic outlooks for several key players.

By examining the domestic market strength and expanding international portfolios, the brokerage firm suggests that select stocks are positioned for significant gains over the next 12 months.

Nuvama on Lupin: ‘Buy’

Nuvama has set a target price of Rs 2,550 for Lupin which indicates a potential upside of 16% from the current price level.

According to the analysis by the brokerage firm, the company is benefiting from a very strong performance in the United States and India markets, supported by a healthy launch pipeline that includes complex generics.

Nuvama notes that the company’s margins have improved due to better product mix and cost optimization efforts that are now yielding visible results.

The firm believes that the upcoming launches in the respiratory and injectable categories will be the primary drivers of earnings growth over the next two fiscal years.

“We expect Lupin to maintain its growth momentum in the US with 10–12 launches per year, focusing on complex products like gPrendiville,” the report mentioned. “Lupin remains one of our top picks in the sector given its strong recovery and improving return profile,” Nuvama concluded in its assessment.

Nuvama on Biocon: ‘Buy’

Nuvama has assigned a target price of Rs 480 for Biocon, suggesting a possible upside of 27% for investors. The brokerage firm’s analysis points out that the integration of the biosimilars business is progressing well, and the debt reduction plan is on track to improve the balance sheet.

Nuvama highlights that the company’s focus on market share gains in the US for products like Ogivri and Fulphila is providing a steady revenue stream.

Furthermore, the firm expects that the upcoming approvals for key biosimilars in Europe and emerging markets will provide a significant boost to the overall valuation.

“The management’s focus on cost control and debt reduction through equity infusion in Biocon Biologics is a key positive,” the firm noted.

“We believe the market is underestimating the potential of the company’s research services arm, Syngene, and its contribution to the consolidated entity,” the Nuvama analysis stated.

Nuvama on Torrent Pharmaceuticals: ‘Buy’

Nuvama has provided a target price of Rs 4,700 for Torrent Pharmaceuticals, which implies a potential upside of 15%.

In its analysis, the brokerage firm emphasizes that the company’s India business remains the “crown jewel,” consistently outperforming the broader market growth rates.

Nuvama finds that the integration of Curatio is completed and is now contributing positively to the dermatology segment’s margins.

The firm also notes that the company’s chronic-heavy portfolio provides high earnings predictability, making it a preferred choice for those seeking stability in the pharma space.

“We see significant scope for margin expansion as the company scales up its presence in Germany and Brazil,” the analysts remarked. “Torrent’s capital allocation remains disciplined, with a focus on high-return domestic acquisitions,” Nuvama stated in its findings.

Nuvama on Ipca Labs: ‘Buy’

Nuvama has a target price of Rs 1,750 for Ipca Laboratories, reflecting a recalculated upside of 17% for the stock.

The brokerage firm’s analysis suggests that the turnaround of Unichem is progressing better than anticipated, which is likely to improve the consolidated margin profile.

Nuvama points out that the domestic formulation business continues to grow in double digits, led by strong brands in the pain management and antimalarial segments.

The firm believes that as the US business gradually recovers from regulatory hurdles, the stock will see a re-rating based on its diversified revenue base and strong manufacturing capabilities.

“The integration of Unichem is starting to show results with synergies in procurement and distribution,” the firm observed. “We expect a gradual recovery in US sales as the company works on resolving pending regulatory issues at its key plants,” the analysis mentioned.

Conclusion

The collective analysis from Nuvama indicates a positive trend for the pharmaceutical sector, with a clear preference for companies showing strong domestic footprints and improving margins in international markets.

Investors are encouraged to monitor the execution of the product pipelines and the progress of global integrations as these will remain the key triggers for the projected price targets.