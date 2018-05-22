Jet Airways to connect Mumbai and Manchester with a non-stop service this winter

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal (left) is seen here with Manchester Airport CEO Andrew Cowan At the launch event held in Manchester recently, to announce Jet Airways’ direct service Manchester – Mumbai

This new service is the first nonstop service connecting India, via its economic capital with Manchester, the third largest city in the UK. Jet Airways will deploy its wide body A330-200 with 254 seating for the service, which will operate for four days every week including Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Manchester will become the 21st international addition to the Jet Airways network and with the introduction of this new flight, the carrier’s fifth non-stop service to/from the UK, Jet Airways will also become the largest carrier between Mumbai and the UK.

The launch of this new service will provide connectivity to several domestic destinations to and from India which include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhuj, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Aurangabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Rajkot, Raipur, Udaipur, via the airline’s hub, Mumbai. Similarly, quick connections to beyond points on Jet Airways’ international network such as Bangkok, Colombo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu, will now be available.

The new service will complement the carrier’s existing thrice daily, non-stop services between Mumbai – London Heathrow, and a daily service between Delhi – London Heathrow. The launch of the new service comes one year after the airline launched three new international services last year on October 29 to Amsterdam, Paris and London from Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai respectively.

Vinay Dube, chief executive officer, Jet Airways, said, “We are extremely pleased to begin a new chapter in our decade-long relationship with the United Kingdom. The new service will bring Manchester into our global network, reinforcing our footprint as well as expanding the choice of connectivity to/from the United Kingdom for our guests with the four day/ week, non-stop service. With the new flight, Jet Airways will have over 8000 seats on offer every week, making it increasingly convenient for both business as well as leisure travellers, travelling between India and the UK, deepening commerce as well as tourism ties between the two countries”.

Manchester – the fastest growing UK city outside of London is also Europe’s second largest digital hub. The city lies at the heart of the UK’s North and the area is home to leading companies from a range of industries including aerospace, automotive, chemical, financial, IT, media, pharmaceutical and retail. Consequently, the new service between Mumbai and Manchester is expected to be of special significance to business travellers, as also for a significant diaspora of people, including a growing Indian community residing in and around Manchester. The fast-expanding business and industrial hub also has one of the largest student communities in Europe, besides being extremely well connected to other major cities such as Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield, all within close proximity to Manchester.

Andrew Cowan, CEO, Manchester Airport said, “Securing a direct service to one of India’s major cities is the product of a lot of hard work over a long period of time to forge closer ties between Manchester and this globally significant economy. We have worked, along with a range of partners, to create a compelling case for why our city – and the wider North – is a great place to visit, invest in and do business with. I am delighted Jet Airways has recognised this by launching what I’m sure will be a hugely popular service, not least for the 500,000 people of Indian origin living across the North. “

He further adds, “Direct connectivity to the world’s most important markets is key to creating a prosperous and internationally competitive Northern economy, and a balanced and outward facing UK. This route will deliver a major boost to businesses looking to export to the world’s fastest-growing economy, as well as helping to attract Indian visitors and investors to the North. We look forward to working with Jet Airways on launching the Mumbai service in the months ahead.”

Jet Airways’ flight 9W 130 will depart from Mumbai at 0230 hrs (Local time) and will arrive in Manchester’s Terminal 2 at 0755 hrs (Local time). The return flight, 9W 129 will depart from Manchester at 0935 hrs (Local time) and arrive in Mumbai’s Terminal 2 at 0040 hrs (Local time).

The new flight assumes even greater importance with the ‘The Manchester-India Partnership’ championed by the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, to help strengthen cultural and business ties between the two economies.

Growth in cargo

The new flight will enhance Jet Airways’ cargo capacity by 15 tons from India to UK and most importantly, open a second important destination in the UK to shippers and exporters and manufacturers from India. With this, Jet Airways’ daily cargo capacity between Mumbai and Delhi to the UK will be 115 tons in each direction.

The opening up of Manchester route will enable the airline to offer the much needed daily direct capacity from Mumbai and other stations in India for carriage of commodities such as perishables, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, garments & fabrics, foodstuffs, as well as specialised medical equipment, among others. The non-stop service will fuel trade and further develop business, from India to Manchester and greater area and vice versa.