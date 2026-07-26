The 2026 KM Chart Awards were held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul on Saturday, July 25. Organised by a K-music chart platform, the ceremony dubbed KMA 2026 was hosted by K-drama stars Kang Tae Oh and Won Ji An, with Byeon Woo Seok stepping in as a presenter.

A stellar performing lineup consisting of A-list groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), P1Harmony, Hi-Fi Un!corn, ZEROBASEONE, 82MAJOR, UNIS, VVUP, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, NEWBEAT, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, LNGSHOT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE and MODYSSEY elevated the celebrations to the next level.

With award categories including those based on fan votes as well, HYBE Label’s boy group TXT indisputably dominated the trophy tally. The beloved K-pop quartet even bagged the Artist of the Year title, one of the Grand Prizes (Daesang), at KMA 2026. BTS, who are seniors to TXT members at the same music label, also snagged a Grand Prize on Saturday, thanks to their recently released and highly anticipated comeback album “ARIRANG.”

Here are the winners of this year’s KM Charts Awards.

2026 KM Chart Awards winners list

New Artist

LNGSHOT

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

KM Favourite Icon: 82MAJOR, UNIS

KM Band Icon: Hi-FI Un!corn

Best Female Group: Hearts2Hearts

Best Male Group: P1Harmony

KM Next Potential: NEWBEAT, VVUP

2026 KMA Fans’ Choice Awards

Best Popular Song: “Stick With You” by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Popular Solo Male Singer: TXT’s Yeonjun

Best Popular Solo Female Singer: aespa’s Winter

Best Popular Male Group: TXT

Best Popular Female Group: UNIS

Best Popular Trot: YoungTak

Global Rising Star: LNGSHOT

2026 KMA Ultimate 12 (Bonsang or Main Prize) Winners List

ZEROBASEONE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BTS

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

NCT WISH

RIIZE

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

ALLDAY PROJECT

KickFlip

P1Harmony

2026 KM Chart Awards Daesang (Grand Prize) winners

Song of the Year: “Good Goodbye” by Hwasa

Album of the Year: “ARIRANG” by BTS

Record of the Year: CORTIS

Artist of the Year: TOMORROW X TOGETHER