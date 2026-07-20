OnePlus’ latest tablet, the Pad 4, makes no attempt to be just another device for watching Netflix or scrolling through social media. Instead, it is aimed at users who want a tablet that can comfortably double up as a work device. The large 13.2-inch display, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor and a growing set of productivity features all point in that direction.

Spend a few hours with the Pad 4 and it becomes clear that performance is not an issue. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, the tablet remains responsive whether you’re juggling multiple apps, editing documents or playing graphics-intensive games. OnePlus has also added a large cooling system, helping it maintain consistent performance during longer sessions.

The display is easily one of the best reasons to consider the Pad 4. The 13.2-inch 3.4K panel is sharp and comfortable to look at, while the 144Hz refresh rate makes everything from scrolling through web pages to switching between apps feel smooth. The 7:5 aspect ratio also deserves mention. Compared with the wider screens found on many Android tablets, it gives you more usable space when reading documents, editing presentations or working on spreadsheets.

Battery life is another strong point. The 13,380mAh battery comfortably lasts through a full day of mixed use, and the 80W fast charging means you are rarely tied to a charging cable for long.

OnePlus has also improved the software experience. OxygenOS 16 supports split-screen working, floating windows, drag-and-drop file sharing and second-screen functionality. None of these features are entirely new, but together they make the Pad 4 feel much closer to a work device than many Android tablets. If you already use a OnePlus smartphone, the integration between the two devices is an added advantage.

The AI features – AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Recorder and AI Painter – are useful additions, particularly for students and professionals who spend time writing or organising notes. They add convenience, although they are unlikely to be the deciding factor for most buyers.

The Pad 4 is clearly aimed at professionals who travel frequently, students in engineering or design courses, digital artists using the optional Stylo Pro, and anyone looking for a large-screen device without carrying a laptop everywhere. Casual users, on the other hand, are unlikely to use enough of what this tablet offers to justify the asking price.

That is also where the Pad 4 faces its biggest test. Priced at ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, it sits firmly in the premium segment. The Stylo Pro and Folio Case have to be purchased separately, pushing the overall cost even higher for those who want the complete experience. At that price, buyers are no longer comparing it with other Android tablets alone. Apple’s iPad Air, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 series and even lightweight Windows laptops all become realistic alternatives.

Even so, OnePlus has put together a tablet that largely delivers on what it promises. The display is well suited for long hours of work, the processor has enough headroom for demanding applications, battery life is dependable and the software has steadily become more productivity-friendly. It is not an inexpensive device, but for buyers looking for a premium Android tablet that can handle work, study and entertainment with equal ease, the Pad 4 is likely to justify its premium positioning.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 13.2-inch 4K IPS LCD display

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Operating system: OxygenOS 16.0 (based on Android 16)

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage

Cameras: 13MP (rear), 8MP front camera

Battery: 13,380mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging

Estimated street price: Rs 59,999 (8GB+256GB), Rs 64,999 (12GB+512GB)