How does the current protein fad, where people consume dietary protein via supplements affect the body adversely? Bhakti Samant, chief dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “Protein powders have become increasingly popular among athletes and busy individuals who view them as a convenient way to build muscle and aid recovery. Often marketed as ‘natural’ or ‘organic’, they promise quick results. However, relying heavily on protein supplements can cause digestive issues such as bloating and constipation, strain the kidneys, create nutritional imbalances by replacing whole foods, and increase exposure to added sugars or contaminants like heavy metals.”

Is it true that everyone needs 100 grams of protein daily?

For most healthy adults, the rough guideline sits around 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. So that is roughly 48 to 50 grams a day for someone who weighs 60 kilograms, and somewhere around 56 to 60 grams for someone closer to 70 kilograms. Athletes, older adults, pregnant women, and people recovering from illness or surgery might need a little extra, but that really comes down to the individual. There is no real science behind the idea that everyone needs 100 grams or more of protein a day. For people who train hard and often, more protein can genuinely help with muscle recovery and growth. For everyone else, going well beyond what the body needs does not really add up to better health.

What about the impact of high-protein diets on the kidneys and liver?

For people with healthy kidneys and livers, current evidence does not show that a high-protein diet causes damage. However, excess protein increases the kidneys’ workload, making careful monitoring essential for those with existing kidney disease. Similarly, individuals with chronic liver conditions require personalised dietary guidance. A greater concern is that an excessive focus on protein can crowd out fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fibre, while encouraging higher consumption of processed meats and calorie-dense foods, which may carry long-term health risks.

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What is the general thumb rule about protein consumption?

The simplest way to think about it is this: aim to meet your protein needs rather than try to exceed them by a wide margin. For most healthy adults, somewhere between 0.8 and 1 gram per kilogram of body weight is enough, with higher amounts making sense only in certain circumstances and ideally with professional advice. Protein matters, but it is not a magic fix. Good health still comes down to a balanced diet, regular movement, and habits that are sustainable, not fixating on one nutrient.