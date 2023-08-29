Meet Anup Bagchi: The MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; know about his education, his career, and more

The man who is spearheading one of the largest banks in the nation, is Anup Bagchi, the CEO and MD of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Since June 2023, he has held the company’s top position. It is a partnership between Prudential Corporation and ICICI Bank. Bagchi joined the ICICI Group in 1992 and has since worked in treasury, corporate banking, and retail banking.

Anup Bagchi’s education

Anup graduated from IIT, Kanpur with a degree in engineering. He then attended IIM, Bangalore to pursue MBA. Since 1992, he has worked for the ICICI Group. He is the Bank’s person in charge of retail banking. Additionally, he is in charge of the ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the ICICI Group’s CSR division.

Anup Bagchi’s career

From February 1, 2017, to April 30, 2023, Bagchi served as an executive director on the board of ICICI Bank. He spent a lot of time working in the fields of small-scale business, payment and settlement systems, investment banking, and retail banking during this time.

In numerous regulatory committees of important organisations including the RBI and SEBI, he represented the ICICI Group. He served on both the SEBI’s Committee on Financial and Regulatory Technologies (CFRT) and the RBI’s Expert Committee on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. He served on the BSE Limited Advisory Committee, the FICCI Capital Markets Committee, and the Executive Committee of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL). He also served on SEBI’s Committee on Fair Market Conduct, Committee on Financial and Regulatory Technologies, and Committee for the Review of Risk Management.

In the month of June, 2023, he took over as the MD and CEO for the next five years replacing NS Kannan and has been heading ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

He is in charge of the Bank’s Corporate Brand Group, Data Sciences and Analytics Group, Rural and Inclusive Banking Group, Digital Channels and Partnerships Group, and Retail Banking Group. In addition, he is in charge of the International Banking business’s retail products, remittances, and NRI services.

‘The Asian Banker Promising Young Banker Award’ and ‘Industry Newsmaker Award’ were given to him by Zed Business.