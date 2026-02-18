Nvidia on Tuesday announced a slew of AI-related partnerships in India spanning compute infrastructure, model development, and research collaborations. The company said it is working with cloud providers such as Yotta, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and E2E Networks to expand access to high-performance AI compute.



Vishal Dhupar, MD, South Asia at Nvidia, said that Yotta is augmenting its Shakti Cloud platform with over 20,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs to provide large-scale sovereign AI infrastructure to the country, while L&T is announcing a new formation to build a sovereign gigawatt AI factory infrastructure. The roadmap for the AI factory will include expansion in Chennai and a new facility in Mumbai, delivering secure and efficient compute. Additionally, E2E Network is building an Nvidia Blackwell cluster on a platform hosted at the L&T data center.

Building the Backbone

Netweb Technologies will also launch its Tyrone Camarero AI Supercomputing systems built on the Nvidia Grace Blackwell architecture.

Sovereign Intelligence

The Jensen Huang-led company is also collaborating with India to develop and deploy foundation AI models trained on Indian languages and domestic AI infrastructure. A number of Indian organisations and platforms — including Sarvam, Gnani.ai, Corover.ai, BharatGen, Chariot, Zoho, Tech Mahindra, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) — have adopted Nvidia’s Nemotron open models, datasets, tools, and libraries.



Nemotron also features India-specific datasets like Nemotron-Personas-India, derived from publicly available census data. Nemotron models can be deployed anywhere on Nvidia-accelerated infrastructure — including on Nvidia DGX Spark, now available in India through qualified partners such as PNY, RP Tech India, as well as on the Nvidia Marketplace.

Further, Nvidia is partnering with government agencies like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), a statutory body under the Indian government, to drive advanced AI research across the nation’s leading academic institutions. The company will offer ANRF institutions complimentary access to Nvidia AI Enterprise software and specialised technical mentorship through the Nvidia AI Technology Center. The program will include AI bootcamps, workshops, and hackathons.

The company will also work with major venture capital firms, including Peak XV, Z47, Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and Accel India, to identify and fund promising AI startups at all stages.

“Our ecosystem in India is thriving as the country becomes one of the most important hubs for innovation globally,” Dhupar said.

