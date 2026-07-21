Samsung is gearing up for its biggest hardware showcase of the year, hosting its second major Galaxy Unpacked event after the Galaxy S26 series launch. Taking place live from London, the upcoming Samsung event on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, is set to unveil a revamped Galaxy Z Fold 8 series foldable lineup alongside new wearable gadgets and rumoured AI-driven health experiences.

One of the star showcases for this year’s mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event is a widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8 alongside the feature-packed Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The widescreen Fold 8 is expected to draw more users from conventional slab phones with its wider aspect ratio.

Additionally, Samsung is also expected to showcase its Galaxy Watch 9 series devices alongside a new Watch Ultra model, a rumoured pair of smart glasses, and a greater focus on AI services.

Hence, ahead of the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event, here’s what you can expect from Samsung on the stage regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and other next-gen Samsung tech.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Where and when to watch in India

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be broadcast live globally from London on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Simultaneously, Samsung will also host an event in India, which will be livestreamed to Indian viewers. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST, and here’s where you can catch the live updates.

– The official Samsung YouTube channel

– Samsung India Official Store and Samsung Newsroom India

Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

1. The widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung is shaking up its foldable naming and form factors this year. The star of the show will be a brand-new, wide book-style foldable simply dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Here is a quick rundown of the leaked specs:

– Features a compact 5.5-inch cover screen and unfolds into a wider 7.6-inch inner panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This should help with multitasking and widescreen video consumption.

– The phone is thin at just 4.5 mm when unfolded, weighing around 201 grams.

– Dual-camera module with a 50 MP main sensor and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, along with twin 10 MP selfie cameras. This won’t be a camera-centric device, although it seems to borrow the setup from the Galaxy S25 Edge.

– The phone will be globally powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, paired with a new 4,800 mAh Silicon-Carbon (Si/C) battery supporting 45W fast charging.

– The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to start around Rs 1,55,000 – Rs 1,65,000 (based on the leaked prices).

2. The feature-packed Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Taking over the mantle as the direct sequel to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra targets power users seeking maximum performance and screen real estate. Based on the leaks and rumours:

– It should maintain the classic 6.5-inch outer cover screen (21:9 ratio) with an upgraded high-resolution inner main screen. The phone is likely to measure 4.1 mm unfolded.

– The Fold 8 Ultra is said to retain a massive 200 MP primary camera and a 10 MP 3x telephoto sensor, while upgrading the ultra-wide camera to a new 50 MP sensor.

– The phone is expected to feature an upgraded 5,000 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 45W charging and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon under the hood.

– The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to be retailed around Rs 1,75,000 – Rs 1,85,000 for the base model, stretching upwards of Rs 2,25,000 for the top-tier 16GB/1TB storage variant.

3. The slimmer Galaxy Z Flip 8

For clamshell enthusiasts, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 returns with key ergonomics refinements.

– For the design, the phone is slimmed down to 6.1 mm unfolded and weighs just 180 grams.

– It is likely to keep the 50 MP main + 12 MP ultra-wide camera setup and a 4,300 mAh battery. Regional variants will feature either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 chipsets, depending on availability.

– Rumours suggest that Samsung appears to have skipped an FE (Fan Edition) flip model this year due to low demand.

– Flip 8 is expected to start around Rs 1,05,000 – Rs 1,15,000 (based on leaked pricing).

4. Next-gen wearables: Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9

Samsung’s wearable ecosystem is also getting significant upgrades powered by the new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: This will be designed for extreme endurance, featuring a squircle body, a massive 800 mAh battery (up from 590 mAh), 2 GB RAM, and up to 64 GB storage.

Galaxy Watch 9: The regular Galaxy Watch 9 series, successor to the Galaxy Watch 8, will be available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. As part of the upgrades, Samsung is likely to offer refined health tracking and battery endurance in a familiar form factor.

“Galaxy Able” teaser: Samsung is tipped to preview a new bone-conducting audio device or AI-powered “Health Companion” concept during the stream.

Samsung begins pre-orders in India

Samsung has already opened pre-reservations on its official India portal. Buyers who pre-register ahead of the livestream can expect early-bird discount vouchers, exchange bonuses up to Rs 20,000 and promotional offers on upgrade tiers and Galaxy ecosystem bundles.