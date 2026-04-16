India’s recent demonstration of a 1,000-km quantum communication network using indigenous technology marks a step forward under the National Quantum Mission. Rishi Raj explains why this is a big move towards ultra-secure communications

l What has India demonstrated?

INDIA HAS SHOWN that quantum key distribution (QKD) can be deployed over a network spanning 1,000 km by stitching together multiple shorter links. Each segment uses quantum principles to exchange encryption keys securely, while intermediate nodes connect these segments. The achievement lies in integrating these links into a functioning network using domestic technology within a short timeframe.

Quantum communications is seen as the next layer of secure communications as it can detect eavesdropping in real time. The 1,000-km scale signals progress from laboratory demonstrations to field deployment. It indicates that India has moved beyond point-to-point experiments to building a larger, operational network, which is essential for eventual real-world use in sectors such as defence, finance and critical infrastructure.

l How it differs from current internet security

THE INTERNET RELIES on public-key cryptography, including systems such as RSA encryption, where messages are encrypted using keys that are difficult to break. However, these systems assume that current computing limits will hold. An adversary can store encrypted data today and attempt to decrypt it later as computing power improves. Quantum communication addresses this by enabling key exchange mechanisms where any interception attempt alters the signal and is immediately detectable.

l Why is there a 1,000-km limit?

THE LIMITATION IS due to the behaviour of optical fibre networks. Quantum signals, carried as photons, degrade over distance due to losses and dispersion. Unlike classical signals, they cannot be amplified using standard repeaters without destroying their quantum properties. Long distances thus require breaking the network into shorter segments, each connected by trusted nodes. The 1,000-km figure reflects how far such a segmented system has been engineered to operate reliably.

l Can this distance be extended?

IN THEORY, YES, by adding more nodes. In practice, this creates trade-offs. Each additional node increases the number of points that must be secured, raising what engineers call a trust explosion problem. System performance also declines as latency increases and key generation rates fall across multiple hops. Beyond a point, complexity and cost become limiting factors.

ALSO READ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang regrets not supporting OpenAI, Anthropic in their early days

l Can quantum repeaters help?

A FULLY QUANTUM internet would require quantum repeaters that can extend entanglement over long distances without converting signals into classical form. However, these technologies are still under development globally and are not yet ready for large-scale deployment. Until then, trusted-node architecture remain the practical approach.

l Do satellites offer an alternative?

YES, SATELLITE-BASED quantum communication is being explored as a way to bypass fibre limitations. Free-space transmission avoids dispersion issues seen in optical fibres and can cover longer distances with fewer intermediate nodes. However, this approach brings its own challenges, including alignment, atmospheric losses, limited bandwidth and high costs. It is likely to complement, rather than replace, terrestrial fibre networks.

l What does this mean for India’s quantum ambitions?

THE 1,000-km achievement represents a scalable quantum-secure network rather than a seamless quantum internet. It is constrained more by engineering realities than by theoretical limits.The demonstration shows that India is building capabilities in both hardware and network integration for quantum communications. It positions India to participate in a global race where secure communications are increasingly tied to national security and data sovereignty. However, significant work remains in scaling the technology, reducing costs and addressing vulnerabilities at network nodes. The advance is meaningful, but its implications should be seen in context: a step towards future-proof communications, not a finished solution.