A fresh warning about artificial intelligence is making tech professionals nervous. According to American entrepreneur Andrew Yang, AI could replace millions of white-collar workers in the next 12 to 18 months.

Writing on his Substack this week, Yang said AI “will kick millions of white-collar workers to the curb in the next 12–18 months,” framing the coming change less as a gradual evolution and more as a competitive sprint. Once one company reduces headcount, he said, rivals will feel compelled to do the same, Business Insider reports.

Which jobs are at risk?

Unlike earlier technology shifts that mainly affected factory workers, this time the focus is on office jobs. He specifically mentioned coders, marketers, middle managers, and call-centre workers as roles that could be reduced.

AI tools today can already write code, create marketing campaigns, analyse data, and answer customer questions. As these systems improve, companies may need fewer people to handle such tasks. Instead of hiring large teams, firms might rely on smaller teams supported by AI software.

For software developers and digital marketers, this is a major shift. Many believed their skills were future-proof. However, AI systems are now capable of performing tasks that once required years of training and experience.

Tough time for workers!

This warning comes at a time when the job market is already uncertain. Layoffs in the tech industry have continued over the past year. If AI adoption speeds up, job cuts could increase further.

Andrew Yang also pointed out that job losses would not only affect individuals but entire local economies. Office workers spend money at nearby restaurants, cafés, and stores. If fewer people are employed or commuting to offices, small businesses in those areas may also struggle.

He believes the total amount of money paid to human workers could decrease as companies rely more on machines.

Contradictory industry views

Not everyone agrees with this prediction. Some experts argue that AI will not simply replace workers but will change how they work. They believe new types of jobs will be created, even if some older roles disappear.

Still, the discussion around AI has clearly shifted. What was once seen mainly as a productivity tool is now being viewed as a force that could reshape careers and industries.

For professionals in coding, marketing, and other desk jobs, the message is clear: adapt quickly, learn new skills, and stay prepared for change.