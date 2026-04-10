Have you been yearning for that dream job at Google as a techie but are yet to crack the first stage? Have you been waiting for a response to your application email? Do you wonder why Google hasn’t selected your profile?

Tech oligarch receives over 3 million job applications every year, so, how can you get your resume selected? Hear it out from Google’s head of recruiting.

In an interview with Forbes, Brian Ong, Vice President of Recruiting at Google, shared the three hidden ‘green flag’ signals that recruiters and hiring managers quietly prioritise when reviewing candidate resumes in 2026.

According to Brian Ong, these elements often determine whether a candidate moves forward or gets rejected early in the process.

1. Measurable impact on responsibilities

According to Ong, the biggest mistake most candidates make is simply listing day-to-day responsibilities instead of showcasing tangible results. “We’re looking for quantification of impact… not just what you did, but what impact it actually had,” Ong highlighted.

Strong resumes clearly demonstrate outcomes using specific numbers — whether it’s increasing revenue by 40%, reducing processing time by 65%, scaling user growth by 200%, or saving costs through process optimisation.

Recruiters at Google spend mere seconds scanning a resume, and quantifiable achievements immediately stand out as proof of real value delivered in previous roles.

2. Intellectual curiosity and initiative

Ong says that Google is not just hiring people to perform assigned tasks. The company wants individuals who demonstrate a genuine intellectual curiosity and the ability to tackle bigger, broader problems.

“Is the person solving for things that are not just in the task in front of them, but something bigger and broader? We’re looking to solve big problems, not just the task in front of us,” Ong explained.

Candidates who show that they proactively identify opportunities, propose innovative solutions, or improve systems beyond their core responsibilities signal high potential. This could include launching new initiatives, optimising workflows, or contributing ideas that drive long-term strategic goals. A growth mindset and natural problem-solving ability are considered to be essential traits in Google’s fast-evolving environment.

3. Proven collaboration and influence skills

In Google’s collaborative culture, the ability to work effectively with others is non-negotiable. Ong noted that vague statements like “team player” carry little weight. “We are highly collaborative, so demonstrating that ability to work with others effectively usually helps,” he said.

The hiring teams look for concrete examples of cross-functional projects, influencing stakeholders without formal authority, resolving conflicts, mentoring teammates, or leading initiatives involving multiple departments. Evidence of strong communication, empathy, and leadership in team settings often becomes the tie-breaker between equally qualified candidates.

Ong revealed that Google’s hiring process is deliberately rigorous and data-driven. It is designed to identify individuals who can thrive in a complex, high-impact environment. While traditional credentials still open initial doors, these three unspoken signals matter in truly deciding who gets hired.