The United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai have cancelled all consular appointments scheduled over the next few days because of the current security situation in the region.

The decision was announced through an official security alert issued on July 13, 2026. The embassy said people with appointments should not visit the embassy or consulate during this period. Fresh appointment dates will be shared once normal services begin again.

This comes as US President Donald Trump has resumed military strikes on Iran, reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian shipping and proposed charging a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the US should be reimbursed for protecting one of the world’s busiest oil routes.

Iran has responded by stepping up attacks across the Gulf, including missile strikes on UAE oil tankers and claimed attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan, raising fears of further disruption to global energy supplies and pushing oil prices higher.

US embassy in UAE cancels appointments

The cancellation affects both US citizens seeking routine services and people with visa appointments. Regular services such as passport renewals, notary services and other non-emergency requests will remain unavailable for now. However, emergency consular services will continue to be provided if needed.

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The embassy has advised US citizens to use the US Citizen Services Navigator available on its website whenever possible. Americans living in or visiting the UAE have also been encouraged to sign up for the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) so they can receive security updates and important alerts in real time.

Routine US visa services in the UAE have already been suspended for several months. Applicants affected by the latest cancellation will be contacted and given new appointment dates once the situation improves.

The embassy has also asked people not to visit the embassy or consulate unless they have a genuine emergency, as access to the buildings may be restricted because of security concerns.



“The US Embassy and US Consulate General remain on ordered-departure status, meaning that non-emergency US government personnel have been relocated outside the UAE. As a result, only limited consular assistance to Americans is available. For Americans who require passport or other consular services, contact us through our US Citizen Services Navigator at https://ae.usembassy.gov/services/, selecting your preferred location, and our consular team will respond by email with instructions. All routine U.S. visa services in the UAE remain suspended,” US mission to UAE said in a statement.

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (July 13, 2026) ⁰⁰Location: United Arab Emirates ⁰⁰Event: Cancellation of Consular Appointments ⁰⁰The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and U.S. Consulate General in Dubai have canceled consular appointments from July… pic.twitter.com/owDUo8cNQU — US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) July 13, 2026

Security situation behind the decision

According to the July 13 security alert, the appointments have been cancelled because of the “regional security situation.”

While the embassy has not confirmed how long the disruption will last, it is expected to cover the immediate days following the announcement, likely between July 13 and July 15, depending on how the situation develops. The latest advisory comes as tensions across the Middle East continue to remain high.

Travel advisory for the UAE remains in place

The US Department of State continues to keep the United Arab Emirates under a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory because of the risk of armed conflict and terrorism.

Earlier this year, the US government ordered non-emergency personnel and their family members to leave the UAE. Since then, the embassy and consulate have been operating with fewer staff members.

This is not the first security warning issued this year. Earlier alerts released in March, April and May warned about possible aerial threats. During those periods, some embassy services were also temporarily suspended, and Americans were advised to remain alert and closely follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Growing concerns across the Middle East

Although the UAE is generally seen as one of the safest countries in the Gulf, the wider conflict in the Middle East has increased security concerns across the region.

US officials have repeatedly warned about the possibility of missile or drone attacks, sudden airspace closures and rapidly changing security conditions.

A regional security alert issued in June 2026 also reminded Americans living or travelling in the Middle East to stay alert because threats across the region remain complex and can change quickly.

Several countries in the region continue to remain under Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisories, while Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and Yemen remain under the highest Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory.

Advice for Americans in the UAE

The US Mission to the UAE has urged Americans to stay alert and keep a close watch on local news and official announcements. People have also been advised to follow instructions issued by UAE authorities, review their personal security plans, and be prepared to shelter in place if necessary.

Officials have further recommended avoiding demonstrations and other areas that could become risky, while maintaining awareness of the situation until conditions become more stable.