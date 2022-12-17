Google is bringing client-side encryption to Gmail for these business accounts: Details

A beta for client-side encryption for Gmail has been launched by Google. It lets businesses apply to test features that make sensitive data and attachments unreadable. In a blog post on Friday the company announced the beta that Workspace administrators can sign up for until January 20.

Users will have an extra option while using the web version of Gmail after enabling the feature and setting up the workspace. When the padlock is clicked, users will be allowed to choose to turn on additional encryption for messages. But in return, some features may be lost, like a signature, the ability to use emoji and Smart Compose. In an upcoming release Gmail app for Android and iOS will have this client-side encryption, says Google.

Administrators will have the ability to manage the users to encrypt. This feature is not just limited to intra-office communications. A Google help document said that a user will be able to send encrypted emails outside their domain, and even to users who have other email providers and clients like Apple or Microsoft. In an email to The Verge, Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer mentioned the reason behind the same and said, “CSE for Gmail is built on S/MIME, an existing standard for email.”

Since 2014, reports about Google working on end-to-end encryption services have been there. But client-side encryption is different. But both of them means that encryption and decryption occur on the source and destination devices always. Administrators are given control on Google’s client-side implementation over the keys and allows them to monitor users’ encrypted files.

As of now the Gmail beta is limited to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard customers and Education Plus. Gmail is not the only Google Workspace product offering client-side encryption. Google Drive had the addition of this feature last year. After that it was also included in Google Meet and beta for Calendar.

