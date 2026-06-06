Temperatures are rising, and yet we have to go about our lives. With heat rising and even nighttime heat being relentless, how can the weather affect us? Dr BA Chaurasia, consultant, internal medicine, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “Our body depends on cooler evenings to recover from daytime heat. If nights continue to be hot and moist, our body won’t get an opportunity to recuperate, and we suffer from fatigue, irritability, dehydration and mental exhaustion.

People are experiencing various health complications related to the heat waves like inability to fall asleep, headaches, vertigo, as well as exacerbation of pre-existing health disorders. The elderly, kids, people working outdoors, and chronically ill patients may develop cardiovascular, kidney, and pulmonary problems. Even healthy individuals can experience reduced concentration, mood changes, and exhaustion when the body is unable to cool itself adequately over several days.”

Besides obvious things like hydration and sun protection, what can we do to stay safe?

Another aspect that is often overlooked is minimising the body’s internal heat load. This includes refraining from consuming large quantities of food, alcohol, and caffeine, and ensuring one gets adequate rest. Other ways include ensuring adequate ventilation indoors, using fans wisely, pulling up curtains on scorching afternoons, taking cool baths, among others. For those working outdoors, it becomes imperative to consciously protect oneself from direct sunlight when temperatures soar; ideally from 10 am to 4 pm.

Water bottles or ORS sachets, and electrolyte solutions should be carried during long journeys. One should ensure wearing light clothes such as light coloured cotton which allow sweat to evaporate easily. Those who are physically active should consider exercising in the cooler hours of the day, morning and evening, rather than noon. It is important not to subject oneself to sudden extremes of temperatures, for instance, stepping immediately from hot conditions into air-conditioned spaces, and vice versa.

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What are the cooling foods and spices, and what should we avoid completely?

There are many foods that have natural cooling properties found in traditional Indian cuisine. Such products include coconut water, cucumber, watermelon, muskmelon, curd, buttermilk, mint, coriander and fruits. In hot weather, light home-cooked dishes are preferable since they are more digestible. Cooling spices like fennel, cardamom, mint, and cumin promote digestion, while foods such as red meat and alcoholic drinks cause dehydration due to increased metabolic heat production. It is best to avoid very oily, fried, and highly processed food, which can cause heat stroke in addition to being difficult to digest.

What are the signs of heat stroke and dehydration that should not be ignored?

It is commonly thought that conditions associated with heat stress begin abruptly, but the first signs of the condition can be less obvious. Intense thirst, a dry mouth, muscle cramps, unusual fatigue, dizziness, nausea, dark urine, and constant headaches are the early symptoms of dehydration. Simple fatigue, profuse sweating, or mild dizziness are early conditions that usually can be handled at home by moving to a cooler place, resting, cooling the body, and consuming sufficient fluids.

Heat stroke is a more dangerous case that should be taken very seriously since it can be fatal in many cases. Confusion, disorientation, fainting, increased heart rate, high body temperature, nausea, difficulty breathing, seizures, sudden onset of fatigue, or any other unusual conditions indicate heat stroke. It should be noted that one cannot always observe intense sweating in cases of heat stroke; sometimes, the skin becomes hot and dry.

People with certain medical conditions are especially vulnerable. What are these conditions?

People with heart problems, hypertension, diabetes, asthma, kidney problems, and obesity are particularly vulnerable during extreme heat conditions. Their body might be functioning sub-optimally when it comes to maintaining body temperature or fluid balance. Old people become susceptible as their sense of thirst decreases with time; thus, they might find themselves dehydrated before they realise. Diuretics, blood pressure medication, anti-psychotics, and certain antihistamines are examples of the drugs that put patients at risk for dehydration and heat exhaustion. Pregnant women, babies, and those who have recently had an infection are yet another category of people we pay special attention to during periods of hot weather.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.