The year 2026 is shaping up to be a remarkable calendar of centenary celebrations, honouring some of the most influential cultural figures, institutions and global brands born in 1926. From Hollywood legends and beloved monarchs to pioneering naturalists and iconic companies, the world is preparing to celebrate a century of legacy, innovation, glamour and influence.

While these centenary celebrations are not merely anniversaries, they are reminders of how individuals and institutions transcending generations have left legacies that continue to shape culture, identity, and history a hundred years later.

Leading the global spotlight is the centenary of Marilyn Monroe, whose 100th birth anniversary falls on June 1. Nearly six decades after her death, Monroe remains one of the most recognisable faces in popular culture — a symbol of old Hollywood glamour, vulnerability, fame, and timeless beauty. To commemorate the milestone, museums, galleries, film institutions, and collectors across the world are staging major exhibitions and events dedicated to her extraordinary life and career.

Among the most anticipated tributes is a landmark exhibition at Cinémathèque Française, running from April to July, which explores Monroe’s cinematic legacy through rare film costumes, photographs, personal letters, and archival footage. In London, National Portrait Gallery is hosting a summer exhibition from June to September, examining Monroe’s transformation from Norma Jeane Mortenson into an international superstar whose image redefined celebrity culture in the 20th century. Meanwhile, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is preparing a large-scale retrospective celebrating Monroe’s influence on cinema, fashion, photography, and feminist discourse.

Adding to the celebrations is the release of Marilyn Monroe 100: The Official Centenary Book, a lavishly illustrated volume featuring more than 275 rare and iconic photographs tracing Monroe’s journey from troubled childhood to Hollywood immortality.

Archival Treasures

Los Angeles, the city most associated with Monroe’s rise to fame, is hosting a special Centennial Celebration at the Los Angeles Central Library on May 29. The event features panel discussions, screenings and conversations with film scholars. At the same time, a deeply personal side of Monroe is emerging through a high-profile auction organised by world’s largest collectibles auctioneer, Heritage Auctions.

The auction, opening on June 1, offers an intimate glimpse into the private world of the actress through belongings preserved by poets Norman and Hedda Rosten, among Monroe’s closest confidants. The collection includes wardrobe pieces, costume jewellery, handwritten poems, letters, paintings, diaries, and previously unseen personal documents dating from 1955 to 1962.

Beyond Pop Culture

Beyond Hollywood, 2026 also marks the centenary of Sir David Attenborough, one of the most respected broadcasters and environmental voices in modern history. Born on May 8, Attenborough transformed natural history filmmaking through groundbreaking documentaries that brought the wonders of the natural world into millions of homes. Celebrations begin with special screenings and behind-the-scenes retrospectives revisiting Life on Earth, the landmark BBC series that revolutionised wildlife television in 1979.

Broadcasters and conservation groups worldwide are planning documentaries, educational campaigns, and public discussions examining Attenborough’s extraordinary contribution to environmental awareness and climate advocacy.

Another historic milestone belongs to Queen Elizabeth II, who was born on April 21, whose reign spanned 70 years and witnessed enormous political, social, and technological transformation. As part of the 100 years commemoration, Buckingham Palace is hosting a major exhibition titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style at The King’s Gallery until October this year. For the first time, visitors will gain rare access to the late Queen’s private apartments at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

The centenary spirit extends into the worlds of engineering, aviation and luxury automobiles. In Italy, Maserati celebrates 100 years of the iconic Trident logo, first introduced at the 1926 Targa Florio. Over the past century, the emblem has become synonymous with Italian craftsmanship, speed, and automotive excellence. Maserati plans heritage exhibitions, vintage car rallies, and special-edition vehicles to mark the occasion.

Lufthansa is also celebrating the centenary of the founding of the original Lufthansa airline in 1926. The anniversary includes major ceremonies in Frankfurt, where the company officially opened Hangar One, a new conference and visitor centre at Frankfurt Airport.

Watch brand Rolex celebrates the first century of the Oyster, the brand’s inaugural waterproof wristwatch. The invention of the Oyster in 1926 was a major breakthrough in watchmaking. This completely waterproof and dustproof case — which would lend its name to a wristwatch and then a collection – was the brainchild of Hans Wilsdorf.

The Bajaj Group, one of India’s most prominent legacy conglomerates, officially marked its 100th anniversary in May this year. Founded in 1926 by freedom fighter and businessman Jamnalal Bajaj, the group has evolved from a small trading firm into a Rs 14 trillion ($148 billion) business behemoth, spanning automobiles, financial services, and consumer goods.