For most global pop stars, a wedding is a well-thought-out spectacle. Months of secrecy, exclusive magazine deals, and social media reveals are almost part of the ceremony itself. However, when Dua Lipa married actor Callum Turner on May 31, the first chapter of their wedding story looked surprisingly ordinary. There were no grand announcements. No sprawling celebrity guest list. No palace-like venue draped in flowers.

Instead, there was a registry office in London, a handful of guests, a black cab waiting outside and a couple who appeared more interested in getting married than making headlines. But behind that low key beginning lies what is set up to be one of the most expensive celebrity wedding celebrations Europe has seen this year.

A simple “I do” before a multimillion-euro celebration

The legal ceremony took place at London‘s Old Marylebone Town Hall, attended by only a small circle of family and friends. The setting was low-key for a woman whose career has turned her into one of the world’s biggest pop stars. But the modest ceremony was only the opening act.

The real celebration is expected to happen across Sicily between June 5 and June 7, where historic villas, luxury hotels, private security teams and hundreds of guests are set to transform parts of Palermo and Bagheria into the centre of the celebrity world for an entire weekend. Top showbiz names including Elton John, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX, will be among the guests for the £1 million bash ($1.3million), as reported by Dailmail.

Sicily’s latest blockbuster wedding

As reported by Architectural Digest, in recent years, Sicily has become a magnet for billionaire weddings and celebrity celebrations. The island’s aristocratic villas, Mediterranean coastline and centuries-old palaces offer something modern luxury resorts cannot, history.

For Dua Lipa and Turner, that history comes with a hefty price tag. The main venue of the festivities is Villa Valguarnera, an 18th-century Baroque estate in Bagheria regarded as one of Sicily’s architectural treasures. Built in the early 1700s, the villa’s sprawling gardens, frescoed interiors and complete privacy have made it one of the island’s most sought-after event venues.

Alongside the villa, several of Palermo’s most prestigious landmarks have reportedly been reserved for wedding events, including Palazzo Gangi and the Gallery of Modern Art. The celebrations are expected to stretch across multiple venues, effectively turning sections of the city into an exclusive wedding destination.

The hotel buyout that reveals the scale

Perhaps the clearest indication of the wedding’s scale is Villa Igiea. The legendary five-star hotel overlooking the Gulf of Palermo has reportedly been largely reserved to accommodate guests arriving from around the world. Long regarded as one of Sicily’s most iconic luxury properties, Villa Igiea has hosted royalty, business tycoons and Hollywood stars over the decades.

For a wedding, effectively buying out a property of this stature is an expense few couples can contemplate. For a celebrity pair whose combined fortune is estimated to exceed £100 million, it appears to be just another line item on the budget.

A guest list worth millions

While the London ceremony hosted only a handful of people, Sicily is expected to welcome around 300 guests.

Names linked to the celebrations include music and fashion royalty such as Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and Donatella Versace. Private jet slots have reportedly been booked, luxury transport fleets arranged and entire hospitality teams mobilised to accommodate attendees.

Moving hundreds of high-profile guests across multiple venues for three days is a logistical operation that resembles a major corporate event more than a traditional wedding.

Security, secrecy and non-disclosure agreements

Luxury weddings are no longer just about flowers and catering. They are increasingly about privacy.

Reports suggest private security firms have been hired extensively, while staff connected to the event have been required to sign non-disclosure agreements. Screens have reportedly been erected around venues to block paparazzi access and prevent photographs from leaking before the celebrations begin.

The result is an operation that blends the discretion of a diplomatic summit with the glamour of a Hollywood premiere.

The £430,000 necklace that stole the show

Even the supposedly understated London ceremony came with a reminder that this is still a global pop superstar’s wedding. Rather than choosing a traditional bridal gown, Dua Lipa wore a tailored white Schiaparelli skirt suit inspired by Bianca Jagger’s iconic 1970s style. The look balanced courthouse simplicity with high fashion sophistication.

Then came the jewellery. Around her neck sat a Bulgari Serpenti necklace in white gold, covered in diamonds and reportedly valued at approximately £430,000 ( $560,000). Jewellery experts believe the piece contains more than 75 carats of diamonds, instantly making it one of the most talked-about accessories of the wedding.

For many brides, the wedding ring becomes the centrepiece. For Dua Lipa, it was a diamond-encrusted serpent necklace worth more than many luxury homes.

The couple’s relationship began far from the world of luxury estates and celebrity guest lists. Turner revealed last year that they first connected while reading the same novel, ‘Trust’ by Hernan Diaz, at a mutual friend’s birthday gathering. What began as an unlikely literary coincidence evolved into an engagement confirmed by Lipa in 2025 and now a marriage that has captivated fans across the globe.