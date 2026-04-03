Harbhajan Singh is one of the most popular players of the Indian cricket fraternity. Recipient of the Arjuna Award, he was one of BCCI’s most celebrated spinners; today, he is a member of the Rajya Sabha, too. But when he’s away from his hectic life and responsibilities, he resides in a lavish Jalandhar bungalow, with his wife, Geeta Basra and their children.

Spread across a sprawling green space, it opens to a lush lawn with trees and his own kitchen garden. Allotted to Singh by the government, the house was revamped in 2010 after his Basra, a designer, wooed the space with her magic. Giving his fans a peek inside the space, they welcomed Asian Paints for their series ‘Where The Heart Is’ in 2024.

‘Ghar logon se banta hai’

Harbhajan Singh, deeply attached to the space, shared that his childhood home carries a lot of special memories. From spending the best childhood moments to starting his cricket journey from there, he finds peace in his home today. Sharing, “Ghar pathar se nhi bante [Homes are not built with stones],” he shared that they are built with love and their people.

In fact, the luxury 3-storey bungalow has been designed, planned, and decorated by Harbhajan Singh‘s wife, Geeta Basra. However, she shared, “It was a joint collaborative effort. A lot of things are him. A lot of things are me.”

Exteriors of Harbhajan and Geeta’s home. (Image: Screenshot/YouTube)

Minimal dining room, cricket den, private theatre

Entering the home, you are met with minimal and neutral decor. With low couches, beige, greens, and neutral shades dominate the colours of the house. Adorned with several signature pieces, their home is built with beauty and aesthetics in mind. The wallpapers and upholstery carry a metallic finish, which complements the metal windows, shining sunlight inside the home, lighting up the neutral counters on its own.

“Since the space is huge, I didn’t want to have anything too funky. The more neutral the better,” shared Basra.

Living room and entrance. (Image: Screenshot/YouTube)

They open doors to their white bedroom, which, according to Basra, feels even brighter when the light comes in. With a cushioned bed head, the white walls, decorated wallpaper, and the neutral decor fit perfectly in their minimal home. Traditional from outside and contemporary from inside, it feels like a perfect representation of Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s companionship.

It opens to a balcony that overlooks their lush lawn. Inside, there is a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf with heartfelt photos and toys of their children.

Stepping inside the most cherished room of the house, they walk into Bhajji’s cricket den like no other. With low red couches that face a projector screen, it serves as a hangout spot and private theatre. According to Harbhajan, he prefers comfort over aesthetics sometimes and hence the rationale behind giving wide sofas that one can lie down on. These are particularly highlighted in the den, sunlit nooks, and with accent furniture in the living room. Overall, the house is adorned with wooden and leather accents throughout the three-storey house.

The iconic cricket den. (Image: Screenshot/YouTube)

The cricket legend’s house is obviously decorated with memorabilia from throughout his journey. Signed knee pads, commemorating wickets, and the iconic wicket-taking balls across formats.

In fact, the entire nook has been designed by Basra herself, an ode to her husband’s illustrious cricketing career.

Terrace garden, kitchen plantation, and more

The terrace garden features a cosy and green nook, which extends the greenery throughout the house. It is not only limited to the lawn, but also outside their rooms. Fitted with a wall garden, they have also placed artificial grass on the floor to complete the area.

Terrace with vertical garden. (Image: Screenshot/YouTube)

“Make sure when you are making your house, make it with love,” remarked Bhajji.

Taking a walk in their garden, the couple recalled how they loved looking after their kitchen garden with seasonal vegetables like okra and broccoli. Ideal for the open space the cricketer is used to, Bhajji ended, “Ghar wahi hote hai jo pariwaron ko jode [Homes are those which bring families together].”