18:39 (IST) 22 Jul 2026

Trump threatens strikes on Iranian bridges, power plants

US President Donald Trump renewed his warning to Iran, saying the United States would bomb a bridge or power plant every time Tehran targets a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz... the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said the threat would apply to attacks using “missile, rocket, drone, or any other device or weapon.”