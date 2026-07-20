- Trump reiterates threat, says US will “bomb and destroy” Iranian infrastructure
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran is “in a lot of trouble,” claiming the country’s military infrastructure and economy have been severely weakened by the ongoing war.
- Washington said it remains open to diplomacy with Iran but insisted Tehran cannot be allowed to control the Strait of Hormuz or threaten freedom of navigation.
- Rubio warned that allowing Iran to impose tolls or restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would endanger the global economy and set a dangerous international precedent.
- The US has been coordinating with Saudi Arabia over threats by Yemen’s Houthi rebels to target commercial vessels in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Rubio said.
- Rubio accused Iran of spending decades funding groups such as the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas and Iraqi militias instead of investing in its own people.
- The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) extended its advisory for Jordanian airspace until August 31, 2026, amid heightened security concerns in the region.
- Iranian media reported that a drone was shot down over Tehran after air defence systems were activated during overnight attacks, though officials did not disclose its origin or intended target.
- The development came after the US announced another round of overnight strikes on Iran, with multiple explosions reported across different parts of the country.
- Rubio acknowledged the risks faced by US troops, saying any military personnel operating in a combat zone are exposed to danger.
Trump envoys Witkoff, Kushner discuss diplomacy with Zelenskiy
US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday to discuss a diplomatic path forward, a White House official said. The call comes amid ongoing efforts to explore a negotiated resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
Trump says Americans back Iran war despite rising troop casualties
US President Donald Trump said Americans continue to support Washington's military campaign against Iran, despite rising US troop casualties and criticism over the prolonged conflict. He says public concerns are focused on higher gasoline prices rather than opposition to the war and cited an unspecified poll to back his claim.
Israeli drone strike kills one in central Gaza's Nuseirat camp
At least one person was killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera. The strike reportedly hit a tent sheltering displaced people inside the camp. Casualty figures could not be independently verified, and Israel has not immediately commented.
Iran says missile production continues despite intensifying US attacks
Iran says it has continued manufacturing missiles and attack drones despite intensified US strikes since the war began. Military spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said missiles are moving "directly from production to operational use" while stockpiles are being replenished, according to state-run Press TV. He also claimed US intelligence has failed to locate Iran's missile production facilities.
Rubio warns Iran control of Hormuz would threaten global economy
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that allowing Iran to control and impose tolls in the Strait of Hormuz would threaten the global economy and create a dangerous international precedent. Speaking at the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Manila, Rubio said Washington would not stand by while commercial ships or Americans are attacked. He added the US remains open to diplomacy but accused Tehran of violating commitments under the collapsed interim ceasefire.
Trump attends transfer of four US troops killed in Middle East
US President Donald Trump is attending the dignified transfer of four American service members killed in the Middle East at Dover Air Force Base. Calling it "one of the hardest things to do as a president," Trump said his message to grieving families is: "We love you, we love your child." The four troops were killed in separate Iranian missile, drone and related attacks in Jordan and Iraq.
Iran threatens US-linked infrastructure if Washington strikes bridges, power plants
Iran has threatened to strike US-linked civilian infrastructure in the Middle East, including bridges and energy facilities, if Washington attacks Iranian bridges or power plants. Tasnim news agency, citing an unnamed military source, said Tehran would continue to assert sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The warning came after US President Donald Trump said the US would target Iranian bridges and power plants if the Revolutionary Guard attacks commercial shipping in the waterway.
Trump adviser condemns theft of US technology, research
Trump adviser Michael Kratsios said large-scale, covert industrial efforts aimed at stealing proprietary US technology and undermining American research are "unacceptable."
Trump adviser warns against theft of US technology
Michael Kratsios, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, said large-scale, covert efforts to steal proprietary American technology and undermine US research are "unacceptable." His remarks come amid ongoing US efforts to safeguard critical technologies and strengthen protections for American innovation.
Iran warns it will hit US-linked infrastructure if Washington attacks
Iran will target bridges and energy infrastructure linked to the United States across the region if Washington strikes Iranian bridges or power plants, Tasnim news agency quoted a military source as saying. The warning follows US President Donald Trump's threat to attack Iranian infrastructure in response to any Iranian assault on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump clears Saudi nuclear deal despite proliferation concerns: Report
US President Donald Trump has approved a civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that could eventually allow the kingdom to enrich uranium, The Wall Street Journal reported. The agreement has drawn criticism from non-proliferation experts, who warn that limited safeguards could increase nuclear risks in the region. The Trump administration says separate bilateral arrangements will ensure adequate oversight of US-supplied nuclear facilities.
Trump vows Iran will never obtain nuclear weapon
US President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon" while speaking to reporters en route to a ceremony honouring US troops killed in fighting with Iran. "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, they won't have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. He added that attending ceremonies for fallen service members is "one of the hardest things to do" as president.
US, Saudi Arabia expected to sign civilian nuclear deal: Report
The Trump administration is expected to sign a civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that could pave the way for a US-backed uranium enrichment facility in the kingdom, according to the Associated Press. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said any deal would not increase the risk of nuclear proliferation. The reported agreement is expected to undergo congressional review and could face scrutiny over its non-proliferation safeguards.
New Hamas leader vows to keep working for Gaza in first remarks
In his first public remarks since being appointed Hamas leader, Khalil al-Hayya said the group would continue working "in every path and direction" to ease the suffering of people in Gaza. He also said that defending the occupied West Bank is a responsibility, outlining the movement's priorities following his appointment.
Trump warns US will strike Tehran infrastructure if Iran attacks ships in Hormuz
US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would strike bridges or power plants in and around Tehran if Iran attacks any commercial or naval vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The warning came as Iranian media reported a suspected US missile strike on Larak Island, a claim Washington has not confirmed. Iran, meanwhile, accused the US of violating international law through attacks and threats targeting its nuclear programme.
US reportedly strikes Iran's Larak Island in Strait of Hormuz: Report
Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the US launched a missile strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday afternoon, citing local reports of a powerful explosion. Iranian authorities said they were investigating the alleged strike, while Washington has not confirmed the report. The development comes amid continued US operations targeting Iranian assets and rising tensions in the strategic waterway.
Italy to host next round of Israel-Lebanon talks on August 4
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said a new round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon will take place in Italy on August 4. The announcement was made in parliament following the latest round of negotiations held in Rome last week. The talks are aimed at advancing discussions between the two neighbours.
US President Donald Trump renewed his warning to Iran, saying the United States would bomb a bridge or power plant every time Tehran targets a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz... the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said the threat would apply to attacks using “missile, rocket, drone, or any other device or weapon.”
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks Copy:
Bahrain's military said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks targeting the kingdom.
In a statement, the armed forces accused Iran of continuing its "systematic aggression" through attacks aimed at civilians in Bahrain and said it remains prepared to counter any further threats.
Iranian media reports US strike on Larak Island
Iranian state media reported that the US launched a missile strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, with loud explosions heard at around 2:48 pm local time.
According to the Tasnim News Agency, authorities have begun investigating the extent of the attack, the impact site and the damage caused.
Protesters call Rubio 'war criminal' in Manila
Protesters gathered outside the Philippine International Convention Center in Metro Manila, where ASEAN foreign ministers are meeting, to denounce the US war on Iran as Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the summit.
Demonstrators carried banners and called Rubio a "war criminal" during the anti-US protest.
Jordan says it shot down four Iranian drones
Jordan said it intercepted and shot down four attack drones launched from Iran as strikes on US allies in the Middle East continued.
A military source told Al Jazeera that fighter jets intercepted the one-way drones before they reached their targets. No casualties or damage were reported, while engineering teams secured the areas where debris fell. The armed forces said they remain on high alert to protect the kingdom's airspace and security.
Trump to attend transfer ceremony for fallen US troops
US President Donald Trump will attend the dignified transfer of four US service members killed in the Iran conflict at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, the White House said.
The ceremony comes as criticism grows over the war's human and financial cost. Three troops were killed in an Iranian missile strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, while another died during a controlled detonation of an attack drone in Erbil, Iraq.
EU naval force warns ships over Red Sea threat
The European Union's naval mission Aspides has advised merchant vessels linked to Israel, the US or Saudi Arabia to avoid transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden due to an increased risk of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The advisory came after the Iran-backed Houthis announced a "naval blockade" against Saudi Arabia. Riyadh condemned the move and said it would take all necessary measures to protect its vessels under international law.
Bahrain urges residents to seek shelter
Bahrain's Ministry of the Interior has urged residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location, issuing the advisory amid heightened regional tensions. The ministry did not immediately provide further details on the reason for the alert.
Iran claims strikes hit US bases in Jordan
Iran claimed it targeted US military infrastructure at Prince Hassan and King Faisal bases in Jordan, striking F-15 warplane and drone preparation facilities as well as a helicopter storage site, according to state media.
The IRNA news agency, citing a military statement, said eight MQ-9 drones were destroyed, two were severely damaged and two US heavy helicopters were hit. Iran also claimed several US military personnel were killed and injured.
Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia amid regional tensions
Pakistan expressed "deep concern" over attempts to draw Saudi Arabia into the Iran conflict and condemned Yemen's Houthi threats against the kingdom and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the attacks threaten regional security, freedom of navigation and global trade. It reaffirmed Islamabad's "unwavering support" for Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Gaza death toll rises to 73,305, health ministry says
Gaza's death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 73,305, with 173,918 people injured, according to the territory's health ministry.
The ministry said 12 Palestinians were killed and 12 others injured in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours, accusing Israeli forces of continuing operations despite the ceasefire.
It added that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, with ambulance and civil defence teams unable to reach them.
Drone shot down over Tehran after air defences activated
A drone was shot down over Tehran after Iran activated its air defence systems during overnight attacks, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.
The report said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed air defences over the capital, but did not specify where the drone was intercepted, its origin or its intended target.
The incident came after the US announced it had carried out another overnight strike on Iran, with multiple explosions reported across different parts of the country.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its advisory for flights operating in Jordanian airspace until August 31, 2026, amid ongoing security concerns linked to the regional conflict.
The updated guidance advises airlines to exercise caution when planning operations in Jordan's airspace as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.